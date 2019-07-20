Staff Report

Scoops Ice Cream is pleased to support Venice Challenger Baseball League on National Ice Cream Day.

Bruce Baker, owner of Scoops Ice Cream, and Kathy Douglas-Houston will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day from 1 to 9 p.m. on July 21.

The best part is that they will be supporting a great organization by providing 10% of our sales to the Baseball league.

There will be a drawing for a great prize which has a candy one of our cows and free ice cream cards. There will be cupcakes for the day. Also, anyone that comes dressed up in a costume to celebrate the day will receive an ice cream cone for half off.

Scoops is located at 1846 Tamiami Trail South, Venice.

For more information or to donate, visit venicechallengerbaseball.org.

