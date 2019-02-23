Mark and Marguerite Costanzo were honored this year as recipients of Epiphany Cathedral School’s Shining Star Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor that distinguishes them as role models for all who are dedicated to the loving care of this school and its goal of providing the best possible church-based educational platform for its children.
The award will be presented at the Epiphany Gala on March 2 at The Plantation Golf & Country Club.
Products of Catholic schooling, kindergarten through high school, the Costanzos are bound to Epiphany Catholic School (ECS) in very special ways that will never fade. Moving to Venice from Connecticut in 1989, in their words, “knowing no one,” they soon found Epiphany Cathedral and “immediately felt at home.” Epiphany embraced them in return as a spiritual and joyful faith community.
Marguerite joined the school faculty. Mark operated several restaurants. Their only child, daughter Jessica, graduated from ECS in 2006, then Venice High and Webber University with a degree in sports management, eventually working at IMG Academy in Bradenton. She was living a loving, faith-filled life with family and friends while enjoying her passion for team sports.
Then, tragedy struck. In November 2014, Jessica, 23, was killed in an automobile crash involving someone who was driving a stolen car and running a traffic light.
While the horror of this and the days, years, that follow lingers, the Costanzos remain true to their faith. They had quickly found themselves surrounded by an outpouring of love and compassion from the caring members of Epiphany Parish.
Mark once said, “Before the sun set on that horrible day the outpouring of support from the Epiphany family arrived.” He also recalled one of Jessica’s friends telling him, “Don’t worry, everything is going to be all right – God doesn’t make mistakes.”
Mark and Marguerite have dedicated themselves to being good stewards, sharing their time, talent and treasure, most notably by the establishment of the Jessica Costanzo Memorial Scholarship, awarded annually to up and coming seventh or eighth grade students who demonstrate good character and wish to “Live a Life of Purpose” in sports-related activities.
“We know how Jessica loved her time spent at Epiphany School, so we found it only fitting to continue her legacy by helping others gain that same experience,” Marguerite said. “The scholarship grew quickly because we were committed to helping others through our loss, plus the fact that Jessica did touch many lives in her short time on earth.”
Mark said, “We both had great role models in our parents. They led busy lives but always found time to volunteer their time and efforts to our schools while growing up. Seeing their good works has blessed us in our lives helping us to help others. Bringing a smile to a person’s face is the greatest reward we could receive. Teaching Jessica about stewardship was easy. We led by example. We often discussed how we needed to be there for others and the spiritual reward we received by giving.”
As for Epiphany School itself, Marguerite reflects, “It has been through many changes since we first became involved; however, it has never lost track of its mission nor has it ever compromised its education of excellence.
“There are so many favorite memories. Some are the Tiger Trot and Christmas plays. Others are the feeling of being part of a huge family. We look forward to future memories.”
Marguerite quoted a favorite Bible verse, speaking of love as in 1 Corinthians: “If I speak in the tongues of mortals and of angels, but do not have love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. Love is patient, love is kind; love is not envious or boastful, arrogant, or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice in wrong doing; but rejoices in the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.
“Love never ends.”
For more information or to purchase tickets to the Epiphany Gala, contact Epiphany Cathedral School at 941-488-2215.
