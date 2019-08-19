Inspired by the comedies of Noel Coward and Oscar Wilde, Sandy Rustin's "Cottage" goes right to the edge of ridiculous.
The setting is a cottage in the English countryside. It is used most often by two brothers for trysts. One of the women, Sylvia Van Kipness (Hanley Smith), loves the cottage possibly more than she loves her lover, Beau (Greg Balla).
It could be a case of absence makes the heart grow fonder for the two get together just once a year. She has grown so fond of Beau that she sends telegrams to his wife and her husband to let them know that she intends to be with Beau. With the plot thus stirred, there will soon be more than two people at the cottage.
Beau is taken aback, shocked and also not happy about this. He is quite content with once a year for several reasons, most of which have to do with giving plenty of time for other such dalliances. When her husband Clark (Drew Hirshfield) appears at the cottage the adventure begins. It seems that some of the affairs are within the family but one long ago love is reunited when a man named William who was thought to have died years earlier shows up, William has been living under the name of Richard (Casey Predovic). Lest I give away this convoluted plot, the remaining cast members are Tracie Lane as Marjorie and Sanna Stefanic as Diedre. Soon, all six players will be in the cottage
The set by Andrea Bechert, is a lovely English cottage interior with a view of a colorful English garden out the window. I was told that the garden is even bigger than it seems behind the set. Period costumes are by Abby Parker with lighting by Thoma Beaulieu and sound by Thom Korp. One of the sound effects is a triumph of creativity.
Handling the Herculean job of directing all the machinations that our on stage is Jason Canon. Roy Johns is the stage manager.
FST's production is the regional premier of the play and has a different ending than the original play when it debuted at the Manhattan Theatre Club in 2017.
Figuring out what the original ending was can be a fun project. Without knowing what it was, I felt that it might have been better than the new one which I feel is too simplistic after all the convoluted story line which keeps everyone on the edge of their seats wondering what will happen next.
Whether one likes the ending, this is one funny show with terrific acting and impeccable timing -- a necessity in pulling off a good farce.
For tickets to "The Cottage," call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit:floridastudiotheatre.org. Single tickets range from $29 to $39. "The Cottage" is in FST's Gompertz Theatre on First Street at Cocoanut in Sarasota.
