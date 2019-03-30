For Frank and Lorri Russo, it’s all about providing superb caregiving for their residents.
They also give an added touch of treating them like one of the family.
The couple owns Magnolia Gardens, a six-bed assisted living facility at 350 Magnolia Road, along the South Tamiami Trail.
The name reflects the magnolia tree in the front yard and also the natural setting surrounding the facility. There is a man-made koi fish pond with waterfall in the backyard, built by Frank, and patio furniture and tables nearby where patients and visitors can sit and relax in nature’s bounty of plants and trees.
“Our residents are family to us, and I want them to know we see them as family,” Lorri said. “Many in home care do not have family here and we are it for them.”
A little while ago, Lorri and Frank celebrated a patient’s 100th birthday, and the man was so delighted he just couldn’t stop laughing. (They showed me pictures of him in his bed beaming from ear to ear with a huge birthday cake on his lap, the Russo’s standing behind him.)
“He was on hospice care and had no family but us,” Lorri said. “The celebration was the highlight of our day.”
Frank, 67, was born and raised 15 miles from Manhattan in Garfield, New Jersey — “the Italian Heights,” he said with a grin.
Mainstays of his upbringing included cooking, baking, masonry, and customer service.
“I was raised in three generations of the restaurant industry,” he said. “I had a career in restaurant and hospitality management and went from waiter to table side, flambe cook to restaurant management.”
He worked at resorts in the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, where he learned to treat customers with respect, and also where he would perform in Broadway Revue shows, learning to entertain people.
“I worked in the restaurant business with my father and grandfather. They baked bread in a brick oven and sold it in the neighborhood. They instilled values. I was 8 years old when I began waiting on people, learning customer service. I did so well coming up in the restaurant and resort industries, it was easy on me.”
Considering that background, plus his experience in masonry and construction, caregiving his mother (he took care of his mother for 12 years in New Jersey), doing missionary work on a Navajo Indian Reservation at Window Rock, Arizona and New Mexico, getting into assisted living was a natural outgrowth for him. His title is certified assisted living administrator.
His mother passed in 2002. Frank said he sold the 1903 Victorian home he had restored and moved to Venice in 2005 to help a friend’s grandson open a restaurant.
He bought the home on Magnolia Road as his primary residence, renovated it, built the waterfall and pond, and received a standard license from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA). When Frank opened the assisted living facility in 2012, he was permitted for two residents.
Send in the nurseLorri, 56, brings the nursing care to the assisted living facility. She is a registered nurse (RN), and with her credentials she is allowed to oversee Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), according to AHCA guidelines.
She raised six children, is a grandmother of nine, and hails from the Berkshire area of Massachusetts. She moved to Florida four years ago to help her mother care for her father who has Parkinson’s disease. Her parents live in Englewood.
Out of high school, she went to culinary school. She always liked to cook. However, it did not allow for family, and she had one child at the time who was very ill.
“When he was in a Boston hospital, God grabbed hold of me and showed me what I should do,” she said.
She went to nursing school, became an licensed practical nurse (LPN), then became an RN.
When she first moved to Florida, Lorri lived on the east coast, Jupiter, and worked in home care in both Jupiter and Venice for a while; now she is just in Venice.
“I would visit my parents and take them on Friday evenings to hear Pastor Randy Burt from New Life Assembly of God play music at Venice Beach,” she said. “That’s where I met Frank. We got to know each other and learned we had much in common.”
She had the culinary background, and so did Frank. They both love boating, love the Lord (they are ordained ministers through the Institute of Ministry School, Gospel Crusade International in Bradenton) and had health care in common.
“I always felt God gave me a bad situation and helped get me where I am,” she said.
When she moved to Venice she worked for home care companies in case management and behavioral health, until Nov. 2018. Then she left those jobs to work with Frank full-time.
Even though she is an RN, AHCA did not allow her to use those skills in patient care, not until she took the care training certification as administrator, which she recently completed. She earned a Limited Nursing Services license (LNS), which takes her beyond oversight of CNAs.
“Oversight of CNAs gave me a step above in quality care and I want people to know that,” she said. “The Limited Nursing Services license allows me to do even more nursing service for residents.”
She and Frank married three years ago, and now that their facility has grown to allowing six residents, and by meeting the increased standards with the LNS license, they believe they are well on their way, onward and upward.
