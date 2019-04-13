On March 26, 172 individuals attended a Venice Area Historical Society program that featured John and Mary Lou Missall as speakers about “The Seminole Wars in Florida.”
John showed photos of the many forts built throughout the state by the U.S. military, along with pictures of battles that took place during the three Seminole Wars. Mary Lou read quotations from individuals who participated in the wars, as recorded in their diaries.
The Missalls have written many books on the Seminole Wars.
For an overall, thorough, and readable account, read “The Seminole Wars: America’s Longest Indian Conflict,” published by the University Press of Florida. In this volume, the authors give a good accounting of both sides of the conflict.
