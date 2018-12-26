Authentic. Focused. Inspiring. These are the words that come to mind when you spend some time with Kathleen Cellura.
She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Buffalo, and a graduate degree from the University of Rochester, New York. Kathi, as she prefers to be called, had a fulfilling career as a teacher in New York and Florida, nurturing the spirits and capabilities of youth for more than 30 years.
Since retiring, Kathi has been focused — listening, assessing and figuring out how to make a difference in both her immediate community as well as the greater globe.
“Since I was a small child, I have been highly sensitive and aware of my surroundings. I feel deeply and assess quickly,” notes Kathi. “I see things I want to change and I try to be an ambassador for change. Over the years I have dedicated my philanthropic endeavors to nonprofits. Grants are issued through the Kathleen F. Cellura Foundation at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.”
She continues to be a teacher at heart, authoring an inspirational book, “Forever Footprints,” a tale of courage and kindness. The novel details how the protagonist Klee’s experiences led her from failure to triumph, passion to heartache, and the memory of the two loves that would forever endure.
Her charitable passions include endowments at both universities, several scholarships for South County organizations, and protecting the natural environment.
“My greatest love is nature,” she said. “I love Mother Nature for what she offers each of us freely. Thoreau and Emerson urged their readers to relate to nature; our souls and spirits are part of it. That’s why Conservation Foundation is vital — helping us hold onto the natural world and all the good it gives to us.
“I think anyone can be a philanthropist and I am doing it while I’m alive, in order to serve as a positive, living example in the realm of charitable works. I’ve supported the Foundation and their Youth in Nature program, and I’ve also made a planned gift to Conservation Foundation, so my impact will continue on.”
This story first appeared in “Human.Nature,” the newsletter of Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.
