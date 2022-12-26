University of Florida dance instructor presents master class in Venice

University of Florida dance instructor Emily Pozek presented a master class for students of Attitudes in Dance in Venice on Sunday. She is in the middle of the back row wearing a grey top. To her left is Renata Gaona, owner of Attitudes in Dance.

Renata Gaona received an early Christmas present in Gainesville, where her daughter Victoria, a junior at the University of Florida, wanted her to meet Emily Pozek, the instructor of the university dance team.

Gaona, owner of Attitudes in Dance in Venice, discovered that she and Pozek both have a passion for teaching students who are developmentally disabled.


Dancers gather at trapeze school

UF student Victoria Gaona, UF dance instructor Emily Pozek and Victoria’s mother, Renata Gaona, pose beneath the trapeze at Tito Gaona’s Flying Trqapeze School on the grounds of Venice Municipal Airport.
Taking a bow

University of Florida dance instructor Emily Pozek took to the trapeze like a veteran flyer last Sunday. Not only did she “fly” twice, but she did a backflip on her second flight and managed a professional pose before flipping off the net.
High flyers

With longtime Ringling circus star Tito Gaona as her instructor, University of Florida dance instructor Emily Pozek celebrates her first two flights on the trapeze last Sunday afternoon.
