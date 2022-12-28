With longtime Ringling circus star Tito Gaona as her instructor, University of Florida dance instructor Emily Pozek celebrates her first two flights on the trapeze at Tito Gaona’s Flying Trqapeze School on the grounds of Venice Municipal Airport.
University of Florida dance instructor Emily Pozek presented a master class for students of Attitudes in Dance in Venice on Sunday. She is in the middle of the back row wearing a grey top. To her left is Renata Gaona, owner of Attitudes in Dance.
UF student Victoria Gaona, UF dance instructor Emily Pozek and Victoria’s mother, Renata Gaona, pose beneath the trapeze at Tito Gaona’s Flying Trqapeze School on the grounds of Venice Municipal Airport.
University of Florida dance instructor Emily Pozek took to the trapeze like a veteran flyer last Sunday. Not only did she “fly” twice, but she did a backflip on her second flight and managed a professional pose before flipping off the net.
VENICE — Renata Gaona received an early Christmas present in Gainesville, where her daughter Victoria, a junior at the University of Florida, wanted her to meet Emily Pozek, the instructor of the university dance team.
Gaona, owner of Attitudes in Dance in Venice, discovered she and Pozek both have a passion for teaching students who are developmentally disabled.
Pozek said she wanted to come to Venice to see Gaona’s dancing school.
She did not mean that she wanted to come sometime in the future. She wanted to come as soon as possible. And her mother wanted to come with her because she had become a fan of Victoria’s at the university.
Two weeks later, on Dec. 17, Pozek and her mother made the drive from Gainesville, arriving about 8:30 p.m. — in time for dinner with the Gaonas in downtown Venice.
The next day, after a tour of the city in all its holiday splendor, Pozek taught two master classes for Gaona’s top students.
She was at the studio for more than five hours and already planning when she could return so she and Gaona could teach one of Gaona’s special-needs classes of developmentally challenged students.
Despite the long drive ahead to return to Gainesville, Pozek had one more thing she wanted to do — fly. But not in a plane at the airport, at that other big attraction on airport grounds: Tito Gaona’s Flying Trapeze School.
Even though she had a long drive ahead, she did more than see the school, she went up on the trapeze … twice.
She had never done that before but with world-famous aerialist Tito Gaona as her teacher and her background in dance and other athletics, she did more than swing from the platform and drop to the net.
“She flew the trapeze two times,” Renata Gaona said. “She even did a backflip, because she listened.”
There was no doubt she could listen. In addition to a having a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in dance from the University of Florida, where she teaches contemporary dance practices and dance fundamentals, she was UF’s first graduate to earn a master of arts in medicine.
Posek remained in Gainesville as dancer in residence for the University of Florida Center for Arts in Medicine as the lead instructor for its Parkinson’s dance program.
She spent years in Virginia as outreach manager for the Charlottesville Ballet, overseeing multiple community programs including Chance To Dance, which provided free weekly dance classes for more than 250 elementary school students; expanding the ballet’s outreach program; and developing curricula for Movement with Parkinson’s before returning to Gainesville.
Despite Pozek’s schedule at UF, she will return to Venice as soon as she can to work with Gaona, especially with her developmentally challenged students and to fly again on the trapeze,
Now home on winter break, Victoria Gaona is back to teaching at Attitudes in Dance as well as at the trapeze school, where she began her own flying career at the age of 2.
By attending the State College of Florida instead of her junior and senior years at Venice High School, Victoria Gaona will graduate next year at the age of 20 with a dual major in sports management and business and a minor in dance.
