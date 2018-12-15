David Aker was awarded the Distinguished Citizen Award, given through the National Defense Committee of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Myakka Chapter, Venice, Florida.
The award was presented to Aker at the Myakka Chapter Christmas luncheon on Dec. 8 by Myakka Chapter Regent Carole Cornell. His wife, Trina, was accompanied him.
Aker retired in 2011 from the Venice Police Department after 23 years of service. He then served at a charter school as dean of students and security for five years.
He returned to law enforcement in August 2018, joining the new Sarasota County Schools Police Department. He is currently serving as School Resource Officer at Garden Elementary in Venice.
The award thanks Aker for his many years of continuing service in our community.
