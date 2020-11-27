VENICE — The 1920s-era house on Pensacola Road that history buffs tried to preserve was demolished this week — as approved by the City Council after an appeal.
The city’s Historic Preservation Board and Architectural Review Board want to make that the last demolition for a while, so they’re planning to propose a temporary moratorium on them to the Council.
ARB member Ron Musselman pitched the idea to the HPB at its Nov. 20 meeting.
As required by the city code, the owners of the Pensacola Road house applied to the ARB for a certificate of architectural compliance authorizing the demolition.
But the ARB doesn’t have any standards for evaluating such a request, Musselman said.
A lot of new information the ARB should have been able to consider came out in an appeal to the Council brought by residents challenging the board’s decision to allow the demolition, he said.
There’s nothing in the board’s handbook that required it to be presented to his board, though.
“We were left, basically, with our hands tied,” he said.
A moratorium would preserve the status quo for other historic properties while ARB guidelines can be developed, he said.
His board would like to meet with the HPB, which has jurisdiction over properties on the local historic register, to draft a proposed moratorium and discuss standards for approving demolitions.
Both boards are already working on related items: The HPB has spent months on a new preservation ordinance, while the ARB is revising its handbook.
In addition, both boards have consulted with the Planning Commission on the land-use regulations it’s developing.
HPB members were agreeable to a joint meeting to draft a proposed moratorium, but Member Franklin Wright said he sees a bigger issue to address.
Both boards have a goal to “preserve what’s properly preservable,” but the members of the HPB are preservationists, while the members of the ARB have backgrounds in design or construction, he said.
In his opinion, the HPB should be making the decisions about when it’s OK to demolish a historic structure and the ARB’s role should be to review what’s proposed to replace it.
Musselman said there are ARB members who would prefer not to be involved in demolition decisions.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero, the liaison to the HPB, said the boards need to make sure to get the city attorney’s input on a potential moratorium. There’s already agreement that it needs to be for a specified limited time.
Historic Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer said he couldn’t imagine the Council would approve one without an expiration date.
HPB Chair Jean Trammell said the boards would also need to consider the impact on businesses that might be affected by a moratorium.
The joint meeting hasn’t been scheduled yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.