According to Sister Frances Lalor, Director of Faith Formation at Epiphany Cathedral, the first Catholic Masses said in the area were in a home in Englewood in 1935, then a movie theater across the street from the post office and finally a small downtown chapel. In 1955 the church hierarchy decided Florida needed two additional diocese and one should be in Venice. Epiphany Parish was born.
Sister Frances presented this interesting history lesson at a recent Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women luncheon. Members learned Monsignor Cummings was the first pastor. Around 1960 Epiphany had a school with classes held in the KMI building. The first teacher was a Benedictine nun named Sister Helen who lives at St. Leo’s in Dade City. Sister Helen is 105 years old.
Father Esteban Soy was the pastor of Epiphany, which grew into a hometown parish. In 1984 it became a Cathedral with John Nevins as its bishop. When Bishop Nevins retired Bishop Frank Dewane took over and continues to lead the congregation. The Cathedral maintains a friendly feeling thanks in a great part to the school and young people who are an active part of the community.
The parish history is in a booklet in the parish gift shop. Special thanks to Sister Frances for a lesson in Epiphany history.
Congratulations
The Pine View School Band, under the direction of Mr. Victor Mongillo, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a wind ensemble concert that included an original composition by Dr. Jeff Jordan. “Sure Stars Shining” was composed to highlight the talented musicians at Pine View. Congratulations Mr. Mongillo and musicians.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Sister Frances Lalor. Sister Frances is on hand for all special events at Epiphany. She works with students and adults receiving the sacraments. She directs RCIA candidates.
Sister Frances supervises summer camp and religious education classes for children. She is always around answering questions and making sure events run smoothly. She is also spotted at Dollar General buying candy canes for St. Nicholas Day at the school.
Sister is respected and loved. She enjoys luncheons and fashion shows and parishioners like her company at social events. Sister Frances is organized and pleasant and is a wonderful example of the nuns many of us grew up knowing as friends and teachers.
Sister Frances is one of the nuns who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net^p
