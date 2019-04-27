If it’s Wednesday, Bette Boysen, M.D., a retired family practice physician, is most likely at the Friendship Center’s Pat Buster Health Services Clinic. She has been volunteering there for the last 10 years regularly once a week.
The Venice Friendship Center (formerly known as Senior Friendship Center) has been called one of the liveliest senior centers to be found in Southwest Florida. However, it also offers a broad range of services that provides for the medical and dental needs of underserved citizens aged 50 and over.
About a year after retiring and having moved to Venice to be near grandchildren, Boysen saw an ad in the Friendship Center’s Prime Time publication for volunteer health care practitioners.
“They were looking for doctors and dentists, and I thought it would be interesting,” she said.
Added to that, she met a dental hygienist during a trivia game and shared that she was a licensed physician — the woman encouraged her to apply.
“I called and they were happy to have me,” Boysen said with a smile. “You only have to volunteer a half-day a week, and I thought, ‘I can do that.’”
She is happy to see the patients even though the use of electronic medical records has added some hours to her day. It takes a bit longer to complete the paperwork, but she is only scheduled for one morning a week with her first patient in at 9 a.m. She arrives about 45 minutes earlier to check for test results and review the patient’s chart ahead of time.
“Some doctors are in for two half-days or one full day. It varies — it’s your choice,” she explained. “There are a lot of seasonal doctors, but a few live here full-time. Some are specialists in the areas of neurology, urology, cardiology, or pulmonology, but more of the specialists are in the Sarasota center where there are many more doctors and patients than here.”
The clinic, which boasts five exam rooms (three medical and two dental exam rooms with a dental lab), functions like any other medical office. The only difference is this one is only open two days a week: Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christine Schnepp, clinic supervisor, said the staff includes an L.P.N. (licensed practical nurse), an eligibility coordinator, and a front desk person.
Statistics show 1,500 medical patient visits a year, seen by nine physicians, and no waiting list of patients to see a physician.
It’s the dental side where Boysen sees a greater need.
“What they really need here are dentists,” she said. “We are very short of (volunteer) dentists in Venice. We had one, who was very good, but he turned 83 and wanted to retire. We put in ads in all the church bulletins that we were looking for dentists and only received one phone call.”
Liesea Haynes, dental coordinator, talked a little while later about the dental stats.
“We take impressions here at the clinic,” she said. “There are two dentist volunteering and we have two hygienists.”
She gave a count of having seen 791 patients in a year and said there is a waiting list for dental care.
Charles Myer, D.D.S., who volunteered at Venice Friendship Center for 10 years, retired a month ago.
“There were a number of dentists there for a while, but when I retired there was only a part-time general dentist, two oral surgeons on an as needed basis and three dental hygienists,” he said.
He said he used to put in a whole day, seeing 20-25 patients a day, until he got sick. When he returned to his volunteer work, he cut that back to seeing only 10 patients a day.
“The staff and administration protected me and wouldn’t let me see more than 10 patients a day.”
He said he loved the volunteer work, but his illness got in the way.
“I love doing dentistry. The biggest reason I quit was I got a twitch in my right hand and did not trust the use of it to do the work. I’m 83 years old; maybe it’s time to quit,” he said resolutely.
One thing is for certain, however, the late Brother William Geenen would be proud of the work Myer, Boysen, all the other doctors, nurses, assistants and staff have done and continue to do. Helping the older adult underserved population is what drove him to start the benevolent center.
When interviewed 11 years ago (Venice Gondolier, Jan. 25, 2008), Bro. Geenen talked about how he marveled at the circumstances that pushed him to start the Senior Friendship Center in Sarasota in 1973.
After visiting a friend’s father in the ICU in the Sarasota hospital, Geenen, then an English teacher and principal of Gilmour Academy in Ohio, was saddened that the man, who was dying, was worried that his wife had no one to look out for her. Geenen had to leave to make another appointment but the situation stayed in his mind. As he headed for Tampa he stopped at U.S. 41 and 301 to get his bearings and realized he was on the wrong road.
“Suddenly there was a guy standing at my windshield,” Geenen said, which scared him at first.
He rolled down the window and the man told him he had just had brain surgery, his wife had died, he lived in a trailer park and was lonely and afraid. The two events proved life-changing for Geenen, and he realized older people have problems — losing their health, friends, and mobility.
“The obligation falls on people like myself,” he said about fixing the situation.
Back home in Ohio and after several months of thought, he quit his job and moved to Florida with only $79 in his checkbook. The pastor of St. Martha’s Church in Sarasota let Geenen use an old house to begin services. He borrowed a card table and two folding chairs, got a volunteer (Molleen Pust) from the church to help bring people in, and the rest is history.
As the center grew and the Venice center opened in 1977, Geenen said he was especially proud of the medical clinics for seniors.
“We began planning in 1978 to get retired doctors and dentists licensed in the state so they could volunteer their services through us,” Geenen said. “We were the first in the state to get it deployed, and it was highly publicized in medical journals and on CBS and NBC. TV newsman Charles Kuralt spent three days here following up the program. We serve as a model for senior services, especially medical, in the nation,” he said in the story.
He said he believed it was “providential” that he was directed here and to this kind of life.
“It gives me the chills to know your life is directed in such a forceful way. When I look out the window at the crossroads, I think, ‘If I’d been in the other lane ... ’ ”
Finding, giving helpIf you know of any Sarasota County resident age 50 or above who needs medical or dental care and is part of the underserved population, have them contact the Pat Buster Health Services Clinic at Venice Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive, 941-584-0041. They will go through an eligibility process.
To become a volunteer physician, call Jane Gould at 941-584-0040. Dentists who wish to volunteer and dental clients can call 941-584-0054.
For other volunteer positions at the Health Services Clinic, contact Robert Rogers by calling 941-556-3223 or at: rrogers@friendshipcenters.org.
For more information, visit: friendshipcenters.org/locations/venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.