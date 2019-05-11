Tom Altman knows dogs. He has been working with the canine animal species (scientific name: Canis lupus familiaris) for over 30 years, helping various breeds work out behavior issues to truly become “man’s, and woman’s, best friend.”
I met Tom at the Greater Venice Florida Dog Club (GVFDC), 250 Center Court, Venice, where he spends three days a week bringing pets’ behavior into focus. Most days, his wife Sherry is by his side, also training dogs on obedience and agility activities. The retirees also have their own dog training company: Woof & Wags K-9 Obedience Training in Nokomis.
Tom has a B.S. degree in animal science from Purdue University and began training dogs while still employed as a pharmaceutical representative for Bristol-Myers-Squibb. The couple hails from Michigan City in Northern Indiana and moved to Venice 18 years ago. They have four Australian shepherds, which Tom says he exercises daily. Two are retired, the other two are still active in training.
“They trot along on a leash while I drive a golf cart around our quiet neighborhood every morning,” he said.
Both Tom and Sherry are certified by the American Kennel Club, which sanctions their business and the GVFDC. They offer S.T.A.R. (Socialization, Training, Activity and Respect) certification, which is the first certification a puppy gets, he said. They both strongly believe in the importance of having one’s dog be properly trained.
“There are 75 million dogs in the U.S., and under five percent are trained,” Tom said. “Our goal is to influence dog owners to get the training to help them build a bond with their dog.
“We’re living in a retirement state — apartments, condo complexes, HOA communities. This is high density living near people and their dogs. It is important that your dog fit into the community in a safe way.”
Tom said his dogs are S.T.A.R. rated, and one of them was successful at a very high level, ranking in the top five in the nation in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
“Because of the high rating, it helped me to be taken seriously to train dogs,” Tom said. “When an owner’s dog places high, the person can become a trainer.”
He listed a few benefits of having a trained dog, which serves to acclimate the dog to the human world and a world where there are other dogs.
“It promotes safety for the dog and the human, so a person cannot be pulled down by their pet. The dog becomes a well-mannered family member, is healthier and more relaxed. Training helps dogs get used to assistive devices – walker, cane or when a person carries and object,” he said.
Sue DeBauche was at the dog club the day I met with the Altmans. She said her dog, Artie, a 5-year-old Boston terrier, has been helped tremendously by the training he’s received.
“When I started, Tom taught me how to take control of the dog. Artie is loveable but a little hyperactive,” she said.
That was a year ago, and since that time Artie has received his Beginner Novice Certificate and is now working on the next level up in Novice Obedience.
“Artie had to earn 170 points out of 200 in three different obedience shows to qualify for his degree, and he now has his K9 Good Citizen Certificate (GCC),” DeBauche said.
Because the dog received the AKC’s K9 GCC, DeBauche received a break on her homeowner’s insurance rate.
“That is another benefit to having your dog trained,” she said, “a reduction in the cost of homeowner’s insurance that comes with the K9 GCC.”
Tom spoke about Sue and Artie, explaining that Artie received his ribbon in the beginner novice category in obedience at the Lee County Dog Club in Punta Gorda in January.
While the Altmans have set hours at the dog club and at their home base, they also provide private competitive obedience and agility training. For more information, call them at Woof & Wags, 941-486-1378. Visit: woofandwags.com.
To set up training with the Altmans or any of the additional four trainers at the club, call 941-468-1551, email info@venicedogclub.com.
Editor’s Note: Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice. Your suggestions are welcome. Call 941-207-1000 or send an email.^p
Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.