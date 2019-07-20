By G. Steve Huard
Guest Writer
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota was recognized by The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) as a Large Local Health Department of the Year for 2019 during a ceremony July 10 in Orlando.
“Health departments protect the health of citizens in communities large and small, and NACCHO is pleased to recognize the achievements made by this year’s recipients,” says NACCHO President George T. Roberts, Jr. “The geographic diversity of this year’s winners illustrates the similarities of successes and the contrast of challenges that are represented by this year’s awardees.”
Applications for the award were judged based on the size of the health department, and were scored on their innovation and creativity, implementation, impact in the community and public health, and engagement of community and diverse partners. The theme for the 2019 LHD of the Year Award was, “Improving Public and Private Partnerships.” Cross-sectoral partnerships are the cornerstone of effectively improving health outcomes in communities throughout the nation.
Sarasota County Health and Human Services (SCHHS) is itself a collaboration between the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Sarasota County Government.
According to Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, this recognition is part of the county’s ongoing commitment to providing world class service.
“This collaboration is of the greatest importance for our county. The services provided by department of health improves the lives of everyone in our community, regardless of age,” Lewis said. “This is yet another reason that Sarasota County is one of the best places to live.”
According to DOH-Sarasota Administrator and Director for Sarasota County Health and Human Services Chuck Henry, the ongoing community collaborations have led to many positive outcomes for residents.
“Whether leading, facilitating, guiding, or supporting, Sarasota County Health and Human Services remains deeply committed to our shared community goals. We are privileged to serve a community that works hard to build strong alliances to improve the health outcomes of all residents and visitors,” said Henry.
“This includes collaborations tackling behavioral health, aging, and the first years of life, supported by multiple charitable foundations and agencies committed to finding successful avenues for improvement, said Henry. “By working together and aligning intentions and goals, the community has succeeded in coordinating action to maximize positive outcomes.”
Three thriving community collaborations
NACCHO highlighted three thriving examples of positive community collaborations: The Behavioral Health Stakeholders Consortium, Age-Friendly Sarasota, and First 1,000 Days Sarasota County.
Sarasota County’s Behavioral Health Stakeholders Consortium (BHSC) convenes monthly with service providers, law enforcement, hospital representatives, consumers, family members, and the managing entity for state mental health and substance abuse funding to identify and solve system issues. BHSC has developed at least two programs worthy of recognition.
Age-Friendly Sarasota
With 36% of Sarasota County’s population over age 65 and a projected influx of aging baby boomers in the future, Age-Friendly Sarasota has been another successful collaboration with far-reaching implications. In its fifth year, Age-Friendly Sarasota is a multi-sector collaboration that connects government, businesses, nonprofit organizations, media, and residents to build a community for all ages. With support from multiple partners, Sarasota County added age-friendly language to its Comprehensive Plan, so it now considers age-friendly features in the built environment and promotes intergenerational relationships.
First 1,000 Days
SCHHS also focuses on the early years of life through First 1,000 Days Sarasota County, in which a collaboration was formed to improve access and coordination of services for families and babies. The goal is to ensure improved health outcomes and lifelong success starting with prenatal care. Led and championed by the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation, First 1,000 Days comprises 40+ nonprofit, early childhood, healthcare, government, and philanthropic partners, including SCHHS.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota, visit sarasotahealth.org.
