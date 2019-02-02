Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar restaurants owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises, a local Applebee’s franchisee with locations in New Jersey, on Long Island and throughout Florida and Georgia, announce a $238,496 donation to The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and its annual U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program. Throughout 2018, Applebee’s locations contributed to the fundraising total by hosting a number of charitable initiatives, including a Christmas in July Barbecue, Breakfast with Santa fundraisers and many more.
Doherty Enterprises has been a longstanding partner of Toys for Tots, entering its 20th year of contributions in 2018.
Locally, restaurants throughout Florida and Georgia were able to provide $39,159, raised locally in each restaurant through a variety of fundraising activities. The highest fundraising stores, going above and beyond to smash their charitable goals for Doherty Enterprises’ longest running and largest partnership include Venice, Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, Florida.
“We couldn’t be prouder of our contribution to Toys for Tots this year,” said Tim Doherty, president & COO. “We hope Toys for Tots is able to continue their hard work helping children everywhere. What they do is so important and truly betters the lives of our community members nationwide, and we anticipate many more years of successful partnership between Doherty Enterprises and Toys for Tots.”
Over the past 20 years, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises have raised over $4.6 million to benefit The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Doherty Enterprises is committed to giving back to the communities it serves, and each Doherty Enterprises restaurant stays engaged in its neighborhood through participation in community events, donations, sponsorships and fundraisers to help local organizations grow and flourish.
Since its inception 70 years ago, Toys for Tots has aimed to help less fortunate children throughout the U.S. experience the joys of Christmas. Funds raised by Applebee’s have helped to further Toys for Tots’ objective to be active role in the development of one of our nation’s most valuable resources — our children; to unite community members in a common cause for three months a year with the annual toy collection-distribution campaign; and to contribute to better communities in the future.
