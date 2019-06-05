Donald Luplow receives pin as honored veteran

Donald Luplow, 93, a U.S. Navy veteran at Pinebrook Center, received a V.A. pin during a Pinning Ceremony conducted by Tidewell Hospice May 23 in honor of his services. His wife, Shirley, is by his bedside every day.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF PINEBROOK CENTER
