By LENA HART
Suncoast Humane Society
ENGLEWOOD — Just think of a dinner show featuring a tribute to Elvis, Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline, all on one stage. Then imagine combining all of this with a fun-filled drag show featuring the Bambusa Babes, appropriately titled, The King & His Queens. This exciting evening of entertainment is coming to the Englewood Event Center, Saturday, Oct. 5.
Best of all, proceeds from the event benefit the programs, services and homeless animals cared for by Suncoast Humane Society. The event’s Royal Flush Title Sponsors and long-time Suncoast Humane Society donors Rich “Big Daddy” and Markie Harms, stated, “We are proud to support Suncoast Humane Society with our major sponsorship donation. This will definitely be an exciting evening of fun.” Other sponsorship opportunities are still available.
The tribute to the King, is performed by Keith Coleman, from Tampa, one of the best Elvis impersonators in the country. Then get ready to be wowed by Naples’ own Bambusa Babes, performing their thrilling drag show. They will be generously donating their tips to Suncoast Humane Society. The show will also feature Keith’s tribute to Johnny Cash, and his wife, Ruby, will be performing tributes to Dolly Parton, June Carter and Patsy Cline.
A gourmet three-course dinner will be prepared by Chef Kevin Rounsville star of the television show “Cooking with Rock Stars,” premiering this fall on PBS.
This fundraiser will also feature a raffle and a spirits raffle. Limited VIP seating is available at $600 per table of eight people. Tables will also be available for reservation in the general seating area for $500, seating 10 people each. Random seating may be purchased for $50 each.
Doors will open at 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the musical show will start at 7:30 p.m. Guests must be 18 to enter, 21 to drink, and will check in at the box office upon arrival. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, call 941-474-7884, ext 405. Event details and reservations are available online at humane.org.
Suncoast Humane Society has served animals and people as a regional humane society since 1971. Operating one of Florida’s few “open admissions” animal shelters, no animal in need is ever turned away, regardless of health, temperament, breed, age or size. Reaching over 450 square miles and 11 communities, the organization’s services reach Charlotte and Sarasota counties, Boca Grande, and beyond. These programs and services are made possible solely by individual donations, wills and bequests and limited grants from foundations. No funding is received from national humane groups or local, state or federal government.
