From ISLAND WINDJAMMERS
Leave the furling and roller reefing to the crew while you enjoy the wind in your hair and the amazing views of the Windward Islands.
The best way to explore the islands is aboard a Windjammer cruise, with experts at the helm and in the galley.
Windward Islands
Known around the world as a yachting paradise with more than 600 islands, the Grenadines are part of the Windward Islands. Windjammer captains have designed an itinerary that offers the most desired ports of call in the region.
The Diamont sails in the Windward Islands Dec. 13 out of its home port, St. George’s Grenada. Visit a selection of islands such as Bequia, Canouan, Carriacou, Grenada, Mayreau, Mustique, Petit St. Vincent, Sandy Island, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Tobago Cays, Union Island and Young Island.
Or, add the French West Indies to the Windward Islands Nov. 3-15 on Vela. Its home port is Rodney Bay, St. Lucia and/or St. George’s, Grenada. Visit a selection of the folowing: Bequia, Carriacou, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Iles des Saintes, Martinique, Mayreau, St. Lucia, Tobago Cays or Union Island, Grenada. The ship sails at 12:30 p.m.
Bequia may be known for its boat building and seafaring heritage, but it’s the seafood pizza at Mac’s that shipmates can’t seem to forget. Be sure to visit the Old Hegg Turtle Sanctuary, but save some time for shopping at tiny boutiques filled with local art, scrimshaw and model boats. A sail, kayak or dive excursion from the white beaches of Bequia completes your visit.
The locals’ smiles and laughter are what you’ll remember most about Canouan. Who wouldn’t be happy living in paradise? Pristine beaches and secluded hideaways make for a sultry day.
Take a step back in time to the real Caribbean. Known for their boat building and seafaring skills, Carriacou locals can trace their ancestry to Africa and Scotland. Explore the old cemetery, and find centuries-old markers. Feast on fresh-caught lobster in season, or grab a snorkel and take a short swim to the coral reefs, which teem with colorful marine life.
You’ll love the nature when you visit Dominica. Take a short hike to majestic Trafalgar Falls, or how about a slow and easy ride down a mangrove-lined, lazy river? Visit the second largest boiling lake in the world, or watch women weave baskets at the Kalinago Culture Village. Swim at Champagne Beach, where tiny bubbles escape from vents in the ocean floor and surround you.
Banter and bargain for fresh nutmeg with the friendly spice ladies in the colorful and vibrant spice market in the capital city of St. George’s on Grenada. Shop for souvenirs and jewelry in the waterfront boutiques, and wet your whistle with a cold rum punch at a local watering hole. Days are filled with picturesque harbors, white sand beaches and lush rain forests.
Shaped like a butterfly, Guadeloupe‘s wings flutter into your adventure-loving heart. Beach lovers head east to Grand-Terre for miles of white sand and aqua water. Hikers, history buffs and those looking to shop may prefer the west wing of Basse-Terre, with its winding trails, lush plant life and tempting boutiques. Snorkelers and scuba divers should check out tiny Pigeon Island, home to Jacques Cousteau’s underwater reserve.
Picturesque and serene, Iles des Saintes is an island archipelago of French delights. Cruise around in a glass bottom kayak, grab a baguette and a bottle of wine and head to Pompierre Beach, or take a hike to Fort Napolean.
Rum, ruins and a smoldering volcano are only part of Martinique‘s story. The island is as French as a croissant and as elegant as Coco Chanel. Its gorgeous beaches, fashionable shops, fabulous restaurants, and flora-filled nature preserve make Martinique a sophisticated island, balanced with tropical chic.
Take a hike through the village to the other side of Mayreau for a refreshing swim in gleaming Saltwhistle Bay, arguably the most beautiful bay in the Caribbean. Be sure to stop at the crest of the hill by the church for a majestic view of Tobago Cays, Canouan and Union Island. The highlight of any visit to Mayreau is the Cultural Walk, a progressive tour of local watering holes that offers an “intoxicating” taste of the local nightlife.
Hang out with royals and rock stars at Basil’s Bar on Mustique, but take time to discover the wonders of this lovely little hideaway.
A little slice of heaven on earth for those who love a beach bar, and a beautiful beach can be found at Petit St. Vincent.
St. Lucia is romantic, a little wild and very seductive. Imagine an afternoon swim in the shadow of the majestic Pitons, or a drive to the top of a volcano, to watch it bubble and steam. Zip-line through the tree tops of the lush rain forest, mountain bike, sail, golf and dive. Eco-adventurers will have a thrill a minute; everyone else will just be thrilled.
Play in beautiful Wallilabou Bay where “Pirates of the Caribbean” was filmed at St. Vincent. See ancient Amerindian rock carvings at the Layou Petroglyph Park. Stroll the cobblestone streets of Kingstown and get to know the locals in the bustling marketplace. Take in the beauty of the fertile Mesopatamia Valley, where crops, fruit, vegetables and spices are grown.
Why settle for one perfect uninhabited islet when you can have many? Tobago Cays are what tropical dreams are made of: stretches of unspoiled beaches, water as clear as glass, and “T-shirt trees” that beg you to bring unique home colorful souvenirs.
Volcanic Union Island, the southernmost island of St Vincent and the Grenadines, is sometimes called the Tahiti of the West Indies. Laze away the day on Chatham Bay, said to be the most beautiful beach in the Grenadines. Find your smile on tiny Happy Island, built from conch shells. Happy Island’s bar is a popular spot for cold ones and “limin’” — island speak for hanging out.
Call 877-772-4549 or visit: FareHarbor.com.
