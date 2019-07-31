From SUNCOAST HUMANE SOCIETY
Suncoast Humane Society has partnered with Fido Fixers, an all-volunteer, not-for-profit corporation, that works to provide low-cost spay/neuter to pets in economically distressed areas.
This is achieved by making available mobile spay/neuter clinics, through leasing, to approved humane societies and rescue groups. These mobile clinics are made possible by the generosity of their donors. Fido Fixers No. 7 is with Suncoast Humane Society because of one such special donor right here in Florida.
Suncoast Humane Society becomes the seventh animal care organization nationally, and the only one in the state of Florida, to be approved by Fido Fixers. Recently, Fido Fixers #7 was picked up by Suncoast Humane Society staff, straight off the assembly line of La Boit Specialty Vehicles in Ohio.
“Being approved for Fido Fixers lucky No. 7 will bring us closer to our mission of reducing the number of homeless animals and improving the quality of life,” Phil Snyder, executive director of Suncoast Humane Society, said. “It is also in line with our No Birth Campaign, promoting ‘Spay/Neuter = No Birth = Less Euthanasia’. I know the purpose of the wonderful folks connected with Fido Fixers is to reduce euthanasia and prevent future cruelty caused by the overpopulation of dogs and cats.”
Scheduling is in progress for putting Fido Fixer No. 7 on the road. Discussions are underway between Suncoast Humane Society and Charlotte County, Sarasota County, and DeSoto County animal control and services. The goal is to identify specific locations throughout Southwest Florida that need Fido Fixers’ services, including economically distressed areas.
“We are interested in talking with humane societies and rescue groups where Fido Fixers No. 7 can help make a difference.” Snyder said.
In addition to low-cost spay/neuter, affordable vaccinations, flea/tick prevention, heartworm prevention, and microchipping will be offered.
Tours of Fido Fixers No. 7 may be scheduled by appointment by calling 941-474-7884, ext. 411.
Suncoast Humane Society has served animals and people as a regional humane society since 1971. Operating one of Florida’s few “open admissions” animal shelters, no animal in need is ever turned away, regardless of health, temperament, breed, age or size. Reaching more than 450 square miles and 11 communities, the organization’s services reach Charlotte and Sarasota Counties, Boca Grande, and beyond. These programs and services are made possible solely by individual donations, wills and bequests, and limited grants from foundations.
No funding is received from national or local humane groups, state or federal government. To learn more, visit humane.org.
