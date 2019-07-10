By SU BYRON
Guest Writer
This month, five Florida public school arts teachers are spending three weeks at the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood. They are this year’s winners of the 2019 State Teacher Artist Residency (STAR) program.
While the program is not as old as the Hermitage Artist Retreat on Manasota Key, it is modeled after the artist residency program which dates to 2000 when it began as the dream of several area residents and arts’ supporters.
Located south of Blind Pass Park on Manasota Beach Road. the beachfront site consists of several former home sites which include two old cisterns as well as several former home sites, some considered historical to the area.
In the ensuing years, all the buildings including the cisterns have been restored and additional property with another house has been annexed. Professional mid-level artists in the disciplines of art, music and literature are offered six-week residencies during which they can work on any project of their liking. In exchange, the artists are asked to contribute to the community in some way. Most often it is a talk or concert although it might also be a work of art.
The 2019 State Teacher/Artist Residency program — known as STAR — is presented by the Hermitage Artist Retreat and the Florida Alliance for Arts Education.
This year’s recipients include four visual artists and a composer. Their three-week summer residency began July 1 and continues through July 21.
The program is modeled after the residencies that have been offered to mid-career professional artists, musicians, and writers at the Hermitage since its founding as an artist retreat. Those selected live and work in their field, without any expectation, schedule or demands.
The chosen five are:
• Cheryl Meehan, a visual arts teacher at Freedom Elementary in Bradenton. Meehan concentrates on portraits and figures in her own art. “I love looking at and painting people. The longer I look at them the more beautiful they seem to become,” she says. Meehan says that she often uses photographs as a reference for her work but is looking forward to painting en plein air at the Hermitage.
• Robert Constable, a music composition teacher at Crestwood Elementary in Tampa. Constable has been composing art music for more than 40 years. His music has been performed all over the world and has received many awards. On a Fulbright Scholarship, Constable studied for two years with Gyorgy Ligeti in Hamburg, Germany. From 1995 to 2005, he was active as a director and participant of the infamous BONK Festival of New Music, which brought cutting-edge composers and performers from all over the world to the Tampa Bay area for performances. His plans for his Hermitage residency include finishing a work for acapella chamber choir and starting a piece for two violins and piano.
• David Martin, a visual arts teacher at Bonita Springs Elementary in Naples. With a focus on figure and portraiture, Martin explores color, shape and texture throughout a variety of mediums. “For many years after the passing of my sister, my artwork focused on grief, death and loss,” says Martin. “My mindset is now changing. I now want to focus on color, shapes and textures with just a hint of ridiculousness. I want viewers to just enjoy the images and get lost in the details. Some people take art way too seriously — to a point where art becomes pretentious and thus ruins the experience.”
• Julie Orsini-Shakher, a visual arts teacher at Dr. Michael Krop Senior High in Hollywood. She is a figurative artist whose recent works are silverpoint drawings, made by dragging a silver rod or wire across a primed surface. During her residency, she intends to create a series called “Magical Forrest” of large-scale silverpoint images created on gessoed board. She says the images will depict “couples and children lounging in a park-like setting. They will be surrounded by nature — the flora and fauna native to south Florida. I want the viewer to feel the warmth of this surreal environment and experience the quintessence of harmony between man and nature.”
• Mirena Suarez, a visual arts teacher at Ada Merritt K-8 Center in Miami. She’s a Cuban-born artist whose work reflects “the universal issues of identity, change, connections, and fragility. Suarez uses digital photography, textiles, broken tile mosaic, and drawing. As part of this STAR residency program, she says she will start on a body of work for a solo art exhibit.
“We look forward to seeing what this latest group of STARs will create,” says Rodgers. “It’s an honor to celebrate Florida’s top arts educators.”
Florida arts educators apply for the Hermitage summer residencies through FAAE. Applications are open to all Florida music, theater, visual art and creative writing teachers. Since the start of the program in 2011, 43 teachers have represented 20 Florida counties. Residencies last for three weeks and culminate with a free community program on the Hermitage’s beachfront campus.
The Hermitage is a nonprofit artist retreat near Manasota Key’s Blind Pass Beach. It invites accomplished artists in all disciplines for residencies on its beachfront campus which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Modeled after similar retreats for artists located throughout the United States, The Hermitage was developed by Sarasota County, which owned the original 3.5-acre site (today the site is more than double that size), and the Sarasota County Arts Council.The late Syd Adler was the first chairman of the Hermitage Committee of the Arts Council. A $13,500 grant from the Venice Foundation (now the Gulf Coast Community Foundation) funded the original study of what needed to be done to stabilize the buildings and cisterns on the site and plan for the rehabilitation, a multi-million dollar project that would take several years.
The Hermitage house, so-named for “the Hermit,” one of the people to live in that building back in the 1920s, was the first building to be restored.
Sculptor Malcomb Roberts of Scotland was the first artist-in-residence. Two small works by the sculptor were auctioned for the benefit of The Hermitage while he was in residence. He later returned to the area to create “The Open Gateway,” a steel sculpture featuring three large open books. It was designed for the Fruitville Library.
Editor’s note: additional information about The Hermitage was added from Venice Gondolier Sun files. For more information, visit www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
