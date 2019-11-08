Travel can be for pleasure — but sometimes it can be for knowledge and reflection as well.
As Veterans Day approaches Monday, a travel corporation is encouraging Americans to consider a variety of places to stop by to help honor those who have served in the military.
GO Group, LLC put on its list:
• Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton Ohio. Wright-Patterson houses the National Museum of the United States Air Force with nearly 400 “aircraft and missiles, including several presidential planes and military planes dating back to World War II.”
“The venue also hosts dozens of artifacts detailing the history of aviation from the earliest experiments of the Wright Brothers to the creation of NASA and the development of space travel,” the agency states.
• The National Veterans Art Museum, Chicago. The museum is home to “more than 2,500 works of art created by veterans from all military conflicts including the Gulf War and the War on Terror.”
The collection includes paintings, sculptures and poetry.
“The gallery aims to ‘bridge the gap between the perception and the reality of the veteran experience,’” GO Group states.
• Pearl Harbor Naval Base, Pearl, Hawaii. The base has a memorial to the 2,400 Americans killed in the 1941 attack along with troops who served in WWII in the Pacific.
“The site includes exhibits on the attack and the war in the Pacific, as well as the Pearl Harbor Aviation museum, the now retired USS Missouri, and the USS Arizona Memorial where guests can visit the sunken battleship itself and pay respects to those who died aboard it and are still interred within its hull. Access to the memorial is free but reservations are recommended,” it said.
• USS Constitution, Boston. USS Constitution has the distintion of being the “oldest commissioned warship in the world” and was launched in 1797.
“’Old Ironsides’ gained notoriety for her defeat of five British warships in the War of 1812. Still manned by active duty U.S. Navy and capable of sailing under her own power to this day, the Constitution now hosts educational tours and special events in her home port of Boston at the end of the city’s Freedom Trail,” GO Group said.
• D-Day Museum, New Orleans. The New Orleans museum was designated as the official World War II museum for the U.S. in 2003 by an act of Congress.
“Dedicated to remembering the American Experience during ‘the war that changed the world,’ the National World War II Museum houses exhibits on the amphibious invasions of Normandy and the Pacific Theatre (made possible by vehicles designed, built, and tested in New Orleans), life on the home front in America, and interactive experience documenting the harrowing final mission of the submarine, the USS Tang,” it said.
