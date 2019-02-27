9 a.m.-noon, at 1390 Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Enter the airport from Osceola Drive, immediately south of the airport on Old Englewood Road. Admission and parking are free. Donations are graciously accepted.
The French Artisan will cater, and provide a choice of two quiche dishes. The menu includes quiche, pastries, orange juice, and coffee which will be available for $6.
As many as 40 aircraft of several types including antique, experimental, aerobatic planes will be available for viewing, as will pilots to meet and many exhibitors.
Past exhibitors have included RC planes, aviation books and memorabilia, the Historical Society, SHORE, Civil Air Patrol Wings, Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Arts Alliance. A raffle of donated prizes will include gift certificates from area restaurants and merchants such as Zeke’s Uptown Grille, Englewood’s on Dearborn, Howards, New Wave Hair Salon, and White Elephant.
A portion of event proceeds go toward a scholarship for students who are pursuing a career in the aviation industry. The past seven scholarship winners included students from both Lemon Bay and Venice High schools. No pets are allowed on the airport per Sarasota County Ordinance 99-014/Resolution 99-068.
For more details, call Bill Bond: 941-475-4854 or email: billandtinabond@ yahoo.com.
