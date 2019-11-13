It was wonderful to see all the tributes to and programs for veterans this past Monday. Veterans were honored at area schools, at Bay Indies, at Patriots Park in Venice at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota and elsewhere.
Veterans have given so much to this country and I am not certain they receive all the hugs they deserve.
On that note, if you know a veteran, give him or her a huge hug and say “thank you.”
On Tuesday I ventured all the way to Longboat Key with my friend Chip. And I do mean all the way.
We were at the Viento Kitchen & Bar restaurant at the Zota Resort, which is a two-year-old resort with state-of-the-art decor and a recent top rating from Conde Nast. It was an hour’s ride each way and worth every mile, especially to see some of the homes on St. Armands and even on the approach to Longboat Key. It has incorporated the old Longboat Key Hilton on the north side of its property.
As we arrived before sundown and the weather is finally feeling like fall in Florida, we sat outside on the balcony to watch the sunset as well as the lights coming on in the garden and pool area below.
We were on the hotel’s second floor. Even the elevator is stunning. Its wall appear to be glass but I think it is some sort of embossed or molded plexiglass that offers interesting reflections.
But we went there for the food and we were not disappointed.
Newly appointed Executive Chef Jeremy White, a graduate of L’Ecole Culinare in St. Louis, Missouri, came out to out table to tell us about the changes happening in the menu.
It had been classic Floribean (Florida and Caribbean) since the hotel’s opening two years ago. While many of those items remain, the chef said he is adding more American items although judging by the various sauces, toppings and even the veggie accompaniments, the new items are in a class by themselves and it is all good.
Most notable was that many items that remained were now at lower prices and we are heading into season. Who does that?
For those who want a cocktail before dinner, there are some interesting drinks. A strawberry mojito is but one example.
I actually chose an appetizer carried over from the old menu — a buratta salad that features boursin cheese and is not available at many places. It was embellished with tiny little tomatoes in every color imaginable, a few as dark as dark red grapes.
Chip had a seafood cocktail that featured giant chunks of lobster tail, three large shrimp and chunks of octopus all drenched in “tomato water.” He said it was as good as it was filling.
While I was tempted to try the new espresso-rubbed prime rib from the new menu, the serving was too huge. We both went for the lamb chops.
Not only was the presentation stunning but the accompanying risotto was tasty. It was the sauce on the lamb chops that was so different and excellent, though. I think it had some raspberry syrup in the mix. That lent a sweetness to the lamb, which we both ordered medium. Yum.
There was no room for dessert, but Chip likes creme brulee so he had to try that and I have never met a tiramisu that I didn’t like.
This one had neither coffee nor chocolate, however. It was a lemon custardy base with a top layer that had a subtle taste of raspberry. I took half home and enjoyed it the next night.
We had made reservations for about 6 p.m., which was perfect for the setting sun. Most diners came in 30 minutes or so later and missed the show by Mother Nature, but the setting is so nice from the balcony I am certain they all were quite happy.
Even though I enjoy living in Venice, everyone knows I also travel anywhere and everywhere at the drop of a hat. I think this would be a good getaway for a few days, especially since no airplane is needed to get there.
I shall return but not in season. It is already pretty well booked and that is also is when I really need to be at the paper to keep track of everything going on here in Venice and Sarasota.
I did a bit of planning ahead on Wednesday for some coming events. It is close to being time for the holiday parade in downtown Venice — the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Hopefully, the annual Christmas Boat Parade of Lights will follow a week later.
But Thursday was most special: A meeting of the circus train museum committee to hear from Venice Theatre’s resident set designer on his plans for the interior of the former Ringling train car being refurbished at Uni-Glide.
I roped Tim Wisgerhof into joining our committee right after I saw his first set at Venice Theatre. By now everyone knows he is a genius set designer and now you know he also is a really nice person who has given a lot of time to this project, which will be absolutely stunning when completed.
Mary Huba and George Miller are the hard-working committee chairs who are watching progress on the car at Uni-Glide and also hosting regular committee meetings with those of us involved. It is a project of the Venice Area Historical Society and succeeds another committee that dissolved about 2007.
Thanks to them I think I may see the completed museum before I die. I have at least 40 more years to go but there have been times when I have watched one setback after another on the two committees.
I have been on both of them and also was on the Gunther Gebel-Wlliams Statue Committee, which the Venice Gondolier Sun created and promoted back in 2001, right after the death of that wonderful circus star.
Watch for an article on the progress within a few weeks.
Key players are Peggy Williams, the first female graduate of Clown College; Chuck Sidlow, the youngest grad of Clown College; and Sigrid Gebel, widow of Gunther Gebel-Williams, the greatest animal trainer of all time.
Already completed as one of the prime exhibits is an amazing miniature of the Ringling Circus Arena, which was built in Venice when the Greatest Show on Earth moved here in 1960. Sadly, the arena was demolished in 2014, but thanks to master craftsman Bill Dovel, it lives again.
And thanks to the greatest circus aerialist, Tito Gaona, Bill was able to craft rigging for the various aerial acts in a scale that fits the wonderful miniature. You can see the model at the Historic Venice Train Depot for now. Don’t touch, please.
The train car museum will be on a siding adjacent to the caboose at the Historic Venice Train Depot. When is not yet written in stone or even in disappearing ink, but I am hoping it will be there before 2021.
On Friday I went to a meeting of the committee overseeing the Venice Book Fair, which is March 20 and 21 in West Blalock Park. If you are an author or publisher and want to sell your books, sign up now for a booth at VeniceBookFair.com.
Anyone interested in writing or publishing should also check out the seminars to be presented the day before the book fair. Space is limited in many of them.
That evening I headed up to Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota to see “Bright Star,” by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Read the review on this page.
There is always plenty to do in this area. Get out and discover the theaters, the tours, the parks and more.
Enjoy this wonderful fall weather.
