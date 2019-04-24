“I believe that children are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way. Show them all the beauty they possess inside. Give them a sense of pride, to make it easier. Let the children’s laughter remind us how we used to be.” (From the 1985 Whitney Houston song)
Love for foster children runs in the family of Callie Cowan, J.D., director of programs for The Way to Inspire and Give (TWIG). Her parents, Lloyd and Dianne Weed, of Venice, started the 501©(3) specialty store especially for foster children three years ago. Dianne is executive director; Lloyd is treasurer.
Although the nonprofit began in 2011 as Beams of Grace, it first opened as The TWIG in May 2016. The nonprofit boutique, where foster children can shop for free clothes, shoes and accessories once a month, has grown from a mere eight shoppers in the beginning to now about 300 a month. Some are repeat shoppers, while others are new to the foster care system.
The Weeds have raised four girls, including their youngest, Ashlyn, whom they adopted in 1998 when she was just 5 months old.
“I was 15 years old when we adopted her, and I and my siblings (Shannon and Tabitha) all became like her mother,” Cowan said. “Instead of one, she had four foster moms,” she said with a laugh.
While Cowan’s mother shopped at regular stores for them, as Ashlyn was graduating high school, her mom began to think about other children in foster care. She wondered about the kids who were without a mother to take them shopping and thought about opening a place where they could shop.
They are Christian, and their vision statement is: “To provide a haven for the foster care community where needs are met, hearts are encouraged, and God’s love is shown in a practical way.”
The writing is on the wallNot only do the foster children get to pick out their own clothes, they get positive strokes that build feelings of self-worth and a sense of dignity. For example, the foster parent shows proof and the children sign their name in color on the wall at their first visit, which gives them a sense of belonging … “This is my place to shop.”
The new and nearly new items are neatly arranged, which gives the store a sense of order and looks like any other store one would shop in, even though for these children and teens, there is no charge. They can select one item of clothing and one pair of shoes a month, Saturdays, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. To keep overhead costs down, all items are contributed by business sponsors and members of the community.
“Foster kids have been removed from their homes for abuse, abandonment or neglect,” Cowan said. “They are placed in local homes of families in Bradenton, Arcadia, Cape Coral, and Venice — all counties in District 12 and District 13, and some in neighboring counties. All are under state supervision and a case worker. Placement can be in a foster home, with a relative or non-relative placement.
“We have teachers — one in Venice, a principal who learned one of the students was in a youth shelter in Sarasota and took the child in as a foster. We have coaches, too. It is amazing when people open their homes to help foster children.”
She said some of the children are in foster care for over a year, and they get to know them at TWIG. There is a court process as to whether they will be reunited with their family.
“We are one place where these kids can experience hope and joy,” Cowan said. “We have activities for them, too, a play area and coloring books and crayons.
“That the kids are able to pick out clothes for themselves means a lot to them. Some in the foster care system come to that with nothing but the clothes on their back.
“We give them their dignity, to pick out what they want. All the clothes and shoes are new or gently used and the kids think it’s new. All are on hangars and tagged, and it feels like any store. There are dressing rooms where they can try things on.”
Cowan grew pensive, recalling a certain time: “It is so cute to see her try on an Easter dress and twirl around and say, ‘I feel like a princess.’ Lost people need to be loved. They see and hear things they shouldn’t, and we can give them a little of their childhood back.”
She talked about how the kids’ faces light up when they find the perfect item.
“A boy in a wheelchair loved the Patriots football team,” Cowan said. “His foster mom asked if we had something with the Patriots on it. The volunteer went to our back room and found an official Patriots jersey in his size. It was wonderful. He loved to watch football and was so excited to see that jersey.”
Suncoast statsAccording to the Department of Children and Families, as of Feb. 28, the number of children in foster care in the Suncoast Region was 7,209, with 858 (11.9 percent) in approved non-relative care settings. There were 3,054 (42.36 percent) in approved relative care settings.
“We serve about 300 children a month from a wide range of counties that includes Hillsborough, Lee, etc.” said Cowan. “I consider our area the following four counties: Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto and Charlotte. In those four counties, there are 1,314 children presently in out-of-home care.”
Joining forces for foster careOn March 30, The TWIG pulled together several organizations for a symposium at Grace Bible Church on the bypass to share facts about fostering and give information to those considering adoption. Attending were Alan Andrews, foster care director, One More Child, Bradenton; Joel Hornes, Guardian ad Litem volunteer; Jody Jester, executive coordinator, Bridge A Life, Sarasota; Allison Juceam, executive director Heart Gallery; and Nicole Britton, The TWIG development director.
For more information, visit: thetwigcares.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.