VENICE — Gulf Coast Community Foundation has awarded a $40,000 grant to Embracing Our Differences.
The Arts Appreciation grant helps fund the 2020 exhibition, running Jan. 18 to April 5 in Bayfront Park in Sarasota.
According to a news release, Embracing Our Differences Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer said the grant will help “empower EOD’s annual educational outreach programs and initiatives.”
“Embracing Our Differences has a clear mission to promote diversity through the power of art and education,” Wertheimer said in the release. “Gulf Coast Community Foundation has supported our mission since the beginning — and we’re deeply grateful.”
Wertheimer said the grant will provide resources for Embracing Our Differences’ annual outreach initiatives, “including its Make-A-Day-of-It! program, which provides free bus transportation for thousands of students and teachers to visit the outdoor exhibit and other arts and cultural venues.”
“This grant opens up a universe of life-changing possibilities for students and educators throughout the area. Students come away from our initiatives with practical, positive strategies. They learn to reject destructive attitudes and embrace the full potential of inclusion and diversity. Last year, more than 950 teachers and 43,000 students participated in our programs. With the support of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, we can build on that in the school year ahead. It makes all the difference in the world.”
For more information, call 941-404-5710, or visit www.embracingourdifferences.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.