VENICE — With a recent $300,000 grant, Gulf Coast Community Foundation has increased its monetary support for a park on Sarasota Bay to more than $1 million.
The donations to The Bay Park Conservancy support the development of the first 10 acres of the park, helping to transform land that is mostly a parking lot into "a blue-and-green oasis, celebrating nature and promoting environmental sustainability and accessibility," a news release states.
The approved park master plan will conserve 53 acres of city-owned land; create a public park along Sarasota Bay; cost about $100 million-$150 million; and take between seven and 10 years over three or more phases to complete.
“Gulf Coast has been a champion for The Bay Park since it was first imagined in 2013, and continues to be a close, supportive partner,” said AG Lafley, founding CEO of The Bay Park Conservancy, in the new release. “We are proud and grateful for their collaboration in building an open, accessible, free and welcoming park for the full and rich diversity of our community.”
Gulf Coast individual donors have contributed more than $1 million to the project as well.
“The vision to transform the Sarasota bayfront into a world-class park, accessible to all, inspired me from the first time it was discussed,” said Jon Thaxton, Gulf Coast’s senior vice president for Community Leadership, in the news release. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to correct numerous environmental mistakes of the past, provide jobs and offer future generations a sustainable asset that will benefit the community in perpetuity.”
Gulf Coast’s contributions include a $100,000 grant to acquire an innovative water-quality tool called a “denitrification trench,” which diverts rainwater through the trench to neutralize excess nitrogen before it seeps into the groundwater and ultimately flows into the bay.
