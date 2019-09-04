From VENICE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB FOUNDATION
The Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation will be accepting grant applications throughout the month of September.
Since established in 2005, the Foundation has awarded over $500,000 to over 60 local nonprofit agencies. Last year, the Foundation awarded a record $55,000 in grants to the following 18 organizations:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast, Child Protection Center, Children First, Circus Arts Conservatory, Family Promise of South Sarasota County, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, The Haven, InStride Therapy, ITN Suncoast, Laurel Civic Association, Lighthouse of Manasota, Mental Health Community Centers, Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, Pregnancy Solutions, Southeastern Guide Dogs, Tidewell Hospice, Venice Area Mobile Meals and Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center.
To be eligible for a grant, the agency must have 501(3)© status and serve the greater South Sarasota County area, including Venice, Nokomis, Laurel, Englewood and North Port. The maximum award for this grant cycle is $5,000.
As of Sept. 1, the grant application form is available for download. To review the grant guidelines and principles, go to the Foundation’s website at: vgccfoundation.org.
For more information, email the foundation at info@vgccfoundation.org or contact Grants Coordinator Sherry Borgsdorf at 941-497-0753.
