Karen Hamblin

PHOTO BY MARY LITTEL

Karen Hamblin, left, Susan Himsworth, Judy Chisholm and Kristina Barrow are new members of Women’s Sertoma. Recently elected Women’s Sertoma president Edie Lomason, right, welcomes the women.

 PHOTO BY MARY LITTEL

By MARY LITTEL

Guest Writer

Plans are well underway for the 2019 Sun Fiesta Oct. 18-20, back again in Centennial Park, downtown Venice.

In preparation for the annual event, Women’s Sertoma inducted four new members at its annual Installation of Officers meeting in June. New members are: Kristina Barrow, Judy Chisholm, Karen Hamblin, and Susan Himsworth.

The new 2019-2020 Officers are: President — Edie Lomason; Vice President — Laura Bennawy; Treasurers — Kathi Keller and Sandra DiPentima; Secretary — Anne Hardin; and Sargent at Arms — Barbara Koehler.

The new Board of Directors are: Beverly Alden, Marie Trgovac, Sue Stanislawski, Nancy Jordan, and Jackie Henry.

