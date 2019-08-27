Yes it’s hot, humid and rainy. It’s summer in Venice. Yet, is there any place on earth where it is more fun to live? Hundreds of families enjoyed an exhilarating Family Fun Days event at the Venice Art Center.
This year there were more artists face painting so lines were shorter. Though you cant’s rush a young person being turned into Simba.
Artists need time to think about the right combination of beads necessary to create a stunning necklace. And if you are Julie Baxter and crew in the workshop throwing clay, you know messy is best and more fun than anything.
The Venice Art Center has reopened after a 2 week end of summer transformation. They have enlarged their boutique, moved the check out and added sparkle. The new exhibit and class schedule is available.
The Art Center is located at 390 Nokomis south. Call 941-485-7136 or visit veniceartcenter.com.
Beat the heat
A great way to beat the heat is by attending a free luncheon with nice people and hearing a fabulous speaker. Next week as we pause to remember 9/11 we can attend Senior Circle at Venice Regional Medical Center’s Auditorium A. Reservations are required benny.weaver@bayfront health.com. Benny is a great host always showcasing his southern gentleman charm. The hospital offers free valet parking. It’s best to arrive by 11:15.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Edie Lomason serving her 2nd term as president of the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice. The huge undertaking of this group is the Sun Fiesta held the third weekend of October in Centennial Park. As president Edie makes sure the group follows their motto of Service to Mankind.
Edie’s most recent involvement was getting a group of volunteers to work at the Venice Art Center’s Family Fun Days. This is pretty significant considering the women are working on coordinating a parade, bed races, a Miss Sun Fiesta pageant and the overall Sun Fiesta. Who is it who once said, “If you want something done, ask a busy person?”
Edie enjoys her family, work and friends. She is a TJ Maxx regular. She is always busy and admits she needs help when things get overwhelming. She makes Sertoma meetings fun even when there are 100 projects going on at one time. Edie Lomason is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.