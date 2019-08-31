By KARIN DRURY
Guest Writer
Fran Valencic, the speaker at the Aug. 20 dinner meeting of Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice (BPWEV), received a warm welcome by the members and guests. With a “can-do” attitude, Fran related the story of how she survived a serious cancer operation that left her only with her right arm.
Her positive thinking and desire to live a happy life in spite of new limitations — she hates the word handicapped — helped her to adapt and thrive and do most of the things she loves to do, including driving.
Fran is well known in the Venice/Englewood community. She retired from teaching and has been the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun for many years. If you need a positive and humorous speaker for your club meetings, Fran will not disappoint you.
BPWEV has changed its meeting place and now meets every third Tuesday of each month at the Plantation Golf & Country Club. BPW is not like any other organization. This organization was founded in 1919 and is unique in that it has a long history of advocating for women. Its mission statement states: “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.”
For more information, visit bpwev.org.
