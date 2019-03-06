One of the most anticipated events of the year, the Venice Area Garden Club’s 30th annual Home Tour takes place this Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Showcased will be five homes and gardens on Venice island.
Tickets are $20 cash or check only. Visit VeniceAreaGardenClub.com for information.
The group recently held its popular meet-and-greet potluck. Homeowners and volunteers came together to get to know each other and discuss details of the two-day home tour.
Mary Lou Levy, the longtime chair, decided to retire but she left the tour so well organized that members and volunteers can carry on successfully.
Check the Home Tour ticket to learn where the basket raffle and plant sale will be held. Because this is a two-day event, enjoy a leisurely time and a downtown Venice lunch.
Proceeds from this event provide scholarships for local students and help beautify Venice. Notice the Venice Area Garden Club cards in some of the downtown pots.
Bravo, Concert BandThe Venice Concert Band presented checks to three local teachers for musical instruments for their classrooms: Vic Mongillo, to purchase a flute for Pine View; Angela McKenzie, to buy a tuba for Laurel Nokomis School; and Ian Ackroyd, to get a xylophone for his students at Venice Middle School.
Thanks for investing in future musicians.
One of our bestThe special person of this week is Joan Piper.
When it comes to nice people in Venice, Joan’s name fits at the top of the list. It often seems she has more energy than most.
She is the publicity person for the Venice Area Garden Club and participates in all its many activities.
Joan is a regular for kayaking and volunteering at Benderson Park. She loves fishing, snorkeling and water activities with her family. They are regulars in the Florida Keys.
She and her Venice High School sweetheart husband have been married more than 50 years and spent their anniversary fishing.
Joan is a great cheerleader for Venice High and this community. She is on hand at Venice events and loves the community spirit Venice shows. Joan is kind and caring and a wonderful friend. She is the kind of person who gives up her seat or her place in line for someone who has a need.
Joan Piper is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
