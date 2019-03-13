Most fashion shows leave the guests with a message. The Fashions in Lace fashion show and luncheon hosted by Our Lady of Lourdes Council of Catholic Women alerted the audience to “Think Pink.” It is the color for spring.
Models Alida Yoezle, Mary Lou Shaw, Kathy Quinnan, Marie Festa, Colleen Christensen, Kathy Oliver and Gail Davey showcased outfits highlighted with pink that were suited for everyone in the audience. The long runway and models each showing two outfits were perfect.
Chairs Terrie Krom, Joan Tehan and their committee organized a nice afternoon for everyone who attended. The Chicken Lily lunch and luscious strawberry trifle received applause from guests. The timing of the raffle and efficient identification of winners kept attendees involved.
Three cheers to everyone involved for a friendly party.
Irish Celtic CelebrationJoin Brian Gurl for a musical celebration on March 17 at 7 p.m. at Bay Point Church, 208 Palm. Tickets are $20 available at the door or call 828-284-2953. Family Life will be serving a corned beef and cabbage dinner at their center starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $5.
This is an original extravaganza written by Brian for this special occasion.
One of our bestThe special person of this week is (retired) Air Force Brig. Gen. Gerald McIllmoyle. Friends and family came together at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club for a birthday party brunch to celebrate a terrific person whose life has been quite an adventure.
Jerry was a U2 pilot who flew missions over Cuba and briefed Presidents Kennedy and Reagan. In his memoirs he writes about several landings with the gas gauge on his plane showing empty. His book “Remembering The Dragon Lady” is available online. Jerry often speaks to groups in town.
In retirement, Jerry is an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes having served on the parish council. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jerry likes to travel and likes to dance. He is one of the most genuine people in town. He has written about being a little boy standing on a stool next to his grandmother as she made gravy. This kind and gentle Air Force Brig. Gen. after all these years still makes his grandmother’s gravy.
Retired Air Force Brigadeer General Gerald McIllmoyle is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
