The Venice Historical Society isn’t known for hoopla. It is known for keeping the heart of Venice beating. Its ongoing projects like the Venice Train Depot tours and monthly meetings with informative speakers make the history of Venice and the area come alive.
At its annual luncheon meeting, Mayor John Holic told the group about the Association of John Nolan Communities. He visited Mariemont, Ohio, also a Nolan-designed city, and offered comparisons to Venice. He talked about creating a network of Venice sister cities. He viewed this as a fun project when his term as Venice mayor is complete.
The group elected a new slate of officers. They are: President Clarke Pressly, Vice President Betty Intagliata, Secretary Mary Huba and Treasurer Brenda Holland.
Thank you Venice Historical Society for helping keep a Venice home town atmosphere.
Irish eyes were smilingBrian Gurl’s Irish Celtic Celebration showcased favorite songs like “Oh Danny Boy,” emulated an Irish Pub and brought together musicians that had more than 300 in the audience clapping and singing along. He showed his heart by ending the evening with a heartwarming special musical Irish blessing.
Brian’s next musical event, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” great songs of hope and inspiration with Marilyn Freeman and band, takes place on April 14 at 7 p.m. at Bay Point Church. Visit briangurl.com or call 828-284-2715.
Symphony for SpringAn upcoming fashion show sponsored by the Friends of the Venice Symphony takes place at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club on April 11. Fashions are by Dillards. Tickets are $45. For information and tickets, call 941-207-8822 or visit thevenicesymphony.org.
One of our bestThe special person of this week is Clarke Pressly. Clarke is a kind man who enjoys his work. He often speaks at local groups about the Venice Historical Society and its on going projects. Clarke is one of the docents at the train depot. He always shares fun stories when talking to an audience in the caboose.
Clarke is one of those people who never seems flustered. Even when he has five things going and several people asking questions, he calmly handles the situation always with a friendly smile. He conducts a meeting with masterful efficiency. Clarke values his family and has time for trips and special events. Clarke understands the heart of Venice. He is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
