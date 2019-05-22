If you attended the Venice Garden Club home tour, give yourself a cheer. Because of its success, the Garden Club awarded $24,500 in scholarships at a recent luncheon.
One of the recipients, Zachary Reintsema, a student at the University of South Florida, received a scholarship for the 4th year in a row. “Because of your scholarships I was able to focus on my career and not have to think about loans,” he told the group. He spoke about the internships and work opportunities he enjoyed.
Zachary’s words give the Garden Club members a huge thank you on behalf of all scholarship recipients. FYI, This remarkable group is already working on next year’s home tour. Bravo.
Celebrate teachersMay is a scholarship month in Venice. We announce the recipients and applaud the organizations for their fundraising and granting.
The community must give a warm pat on the back to our teachers. Anyone who volunteers in a classroom or mentors students can only be in awe at how hard these people work each day. While seeing the words, “We appreciate our teachers” on a marque is nice, a personal note or good word is better.
As this school year ends, take a few minutes to appreciate the teachers who support their students making sure each day is a good one for them. Thank you, teachers.
One of our bestThe special person of this week is Carol Sbabo. Sometimes it seems Carol is at every event in town and is on a committee with most of the organizations she belongs to in Venice. This is pretty remarkable as she heads up north for several months. With the Venice Area Garden Club she served on the scholarship committee, volunteered on the home tour and its flower show and was part of the home tour Meet and Greet Party.
Carol attended the Woman’s Club scholarship meeting. She is visible at Art Center events and fashion shows. She deserves a pat on the back as she believes if you join an organization you commit to working on its events. Those who know Carol smile watching her working through her days with a walker then graduating to a cane and now accessory free.
Carol is a terrific tablemate at luncheons as she is always fun and cheerful. Carol Sbabo is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist with the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.