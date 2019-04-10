Steppin’ out in style means a little bling, black and white with a pop of color, and for sure a pair of sensational earrings. That was the message Renee Dees of St. Marco Boutique gave the nearly 300 women at the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women’s fashion show and luncheon.
The comments heard were positive, “This show was so much fun.” “It was great to see so many stylish clothes for women our age and for all figures and sizes.”
The “Steppin’ Out in Style” show and luncheon had a light hearted whimsical tone, thanks to narrators Vee Garry Chiulli and Renee Dees. They were a perfect combination of highlighting the models with Vee calling them treasures and Renee describing the variety of clothes shown. Who wouldn’t want to wear a Dizzy Lizzy shirt or a Mudder Putter golf outfit?
Fran Frederick, president of the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council, announced proceeds from the show will provide scholarships for Epiphany Cathedral students, allowing them to participate in programs like track and field.
The women of Epiphany Cathedral sure know the secret to creating a fashion event that shows women how to step out in style.
SwienconkaOn Holy Saturday at noon at Epiphany Cathedral, the Polish community will be bringing baskets filled with food to be eaten on Easter Sunday. Most baskets will hold bread, eggs and sausage for the blessing, and some will be personalized with lace, china, wine and traditional items special to each family.
While this is an eastern European tradition, all are invited to create a family basket to bring to church and start a new tradition of their own. Chocolate Easter bunnies are most welcome.
One of our bestThe special person of this week is Chris Coviello, who has been with the Epiphany Cathedral Staff for 20 years. Chris was one of the models in the Steppin’ out in Style fashion show where the narrator of the show described her as Father Jack’s right hand person.
Chris’s commitment to Venice and community activities makes her the perfect go-between connecting the parish with locals. She keeps the community informed about Epiphany’s parish, school and outreach programs.
Chris enjoys her family and is a Cardinal Mooney regular. She seems to be everywhere, even shopping at everyone’s favorite store, TJ Maxx. Chris is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at ^pfranvalencic@comcast.net.^p
