The Friends of the Venice Symphony decided to join the Venice fashion show circuit with their first Symphony of Fashions luncheon and fashion show at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club. The fashions from Dillard’s at UTC came to life with the folksy narration by Dillard’s emcee Deja Miller.
Deja had each model write a short biography which she read as the model showed off the Dillard’s outfit. She then described the outfits which were colorful and appropriate for all Venice Symphony social events.
Fashion shows are a lot of work. Three cheers to chairs Carol Karkashian and Dawn Perreault and their committee that included Barbara Bierig, Georgie Claesson, Joan High and Joan Tramontano. This event was another fundraiser for the Venice Symphony Youth Music Education programs.
Be sure to visit thevenicesymphony.org for information and tickets for the Venice Symphony’s first Memorial Day Patriotic Pop’s Concert at the Atlanta Braves Cool Today Park. Gates open at 5:30 for the 7:30 p.m. concert on May 25. There will be fireworks following the concert.
Venice High BaseballVenice High Indians have home field advantage for all district baseball games. Wear your green and let’s fill the baseball complex with our unstoppable “Go Indians” spirit. The concession stand always has delicious hot dogs, hamburgers and cheeseburgers grilled fresh for each fan.
Check their website or the Venice Gondolier for the schedule.
One of our bestThe special person of this week is Rev. Sebastian Szczawinski, a member of the Pastoral staff of Epiphany Cathedral. On the Saturday before Easter, known in many Christian denominations as Holy Saturday, Father Szczawinski was on hand for the annual Swienconka, food blessing, at Epiphany Cathedral.
Father made this blessing special by reminding those present the importance of being grateful for the food in the baskets. He also reminded the nearly 200 on hand the importance of being grateful for life in general and the blessings of every day. He talked about the importance of family and being grateful for all family members.
He said, “We must be aware there are people who are not so comfortable as we are. We should love each other and offer a good word.”
It seems this is a message we should all carry in our hearts at all times. We thank Father Szczawinski for reminding us. Rev. Sabastian Szczawinski is one of the priests who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.^p
