Tweny-two cyclists, 2 coaches and a support team rode into Venice Tuesday.
The cyclists are members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity but from colleges all over the U.S.
“We have raised $90,000 so far,” cyclist Brandon Sorenson said during the group’s lunch break. “Our goal is to raise $95,000. You have to raise $3,000 to be on the trip.”
Being a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity is the other requirement. Members can choose between the Florida ride and three cross-country rides from California to Washington D.C. Bicycles that can stand up to such a regime cost $3,000 and up Davis said.
A graduate of Newark College of Engineering, Sorenson was one of four riders approaching 40. He was there with the blessing of his wife and also of his employer. The other riders ranged from freshmen to recent grads.
Riders must allow about two and one-half weeks for the Florida adventure and more than a month for the cross-country ride.
“We want to help break the stereotype of fraternities,” Gary Sugg, a 2014 graduate of Appalachian State College in North Carolina said. “We are one of the only fraternities to start our own philanthropy — to support people with disabilities.It is called the Ability Experience. Funds go to a variety of organizations in addition to the Lions Club.”
The stop in Venice — a first — came about because the grandson of Venice Lions Club members Bill and Jeanne Davus was on one of last year’s cross country trips, biking from San Francisco to Washington D.C. Now a senior at Purdue in Indiana, Ryan Patout was cheered on by his family as he crossed the finish line in Washington. Riders in the cross-country treks must raise $6,000 to qualify for the trip.
Patrick Carlson, a 2019 graduate of North Colorado University, was on the same trip with Patout. Another Purdue student, Campbell Boston, was on this year’s Florida ride.
The team, in their matching outfits left Fort Myers about 6:30 a.m. and rode into Venice shortly after noon, completing a distance of some 50 miles. After lunch, they rode 15 miles to Sarasota where they spent the night.
Their path would then take them to Tampa and Clearwater before heading back east toward Orlando, Jacksonville and finally to Tallahassee. They ride 50 to 75 miles per day although occasionally as much as 100 miles and will have two recovery days during their adventure — in Tampa and Orlando.
“These are great cyclists and great leaders.” Carlson said.
Support vans carry extra tires and other supplies and also have enough seats for all the riders in case there is lightning. If the weather is simply rainy, they keep riding.
When they begin each morning, they head off in groups of five or six about 6 minutes apart so there is no giant group of bikers in an one place. They start early — about 6:30 a.m.
(A side note: Venice is a John Nolen-planned community, one of three in Florida: The cyclists stopped in Clewiston en route to Venice and likely would be close to Nolen’s third Florida community, Bellaire which is near Clearwater.)
“The team spreads a message of acceptance and understanding to communities in Florida through newspapers, radio and television, civic groups and community leaders, reaching millions of people annually.”
The fraternity has been doing these rides since 1997. Two board members from Gear Up Florida traveled with the group on the current tour
The longer ride, “The Journey of Hope,” offers Pi Kappa Phi members three different rides to Washington D.C., departing from Los Angeles, San Francisco or Seattle and covering 32 different states. The mission is for members of the fraternity to “spread a message of acceptance and understanding for people with disabilities.”
The Grasshopper Restaurant, which served lunch to the riders, closed at the end of the year and now concentrates on catering, Favis said. “It has been our Lions Club caterer for many years.”
