The Friends of Venice Public Library held its annual meeting with the general membership and installed its slate of officers for 2019–2020 April 13th as follows: President: Jean Trammell (formerly First Vice-President); Vice President: Char Romano (formerly Second Vice-President); Treasurer: Fran Del Ciello-Blatt; and Secretary: June Lee Reninger.
Immediate Past President Deborah Kostroun remains on the Executive Committee and will manage the Bookstore as Bookstore Committee Chair.
The Board of Directors comprises outgoing Treasurer Debbie Berg, Kristofer Geddie, Karen Huebner, Nancy Kellaway, Tony Mowry, Brad Patton, and Debbie Waldron.
A ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the Board of Directors, marked the Grand Opening of the Friends Bookstore, sponsored by Robert and Debbie Waldron. Master of Ceremonies and Friends Communication Chair Kristofer Geddie kicked off the assembly in the Gulf Coast Community Foundation Community Room of the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library Saturday, following the meeting. He recognized Director of Library Systems and Historical Resources Sarabeth Kalajian and Dr. Jervey.
Venice MainStreet CEO Erin Silk spoke about the library: “It is an intergenerational place to learn, a place to connect, a place to create and place to celebrate our history. The contribution of the dedicated people involved with the Friends has brought great value to the many people this library impacts each day.
“As CEO of Venice MainStreet, I have been privileged to work alongside some of these fantastic contributors. Brad Patton serves on both the Venice MainStreet and Friends of the Venice Public Library Board of Directors. He serves as a liaison between the two organizations.”
Silk introduced incoming President Jean Trammell, who provided a history of the library going back to 1926 and of the Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club, which started the city’s first lending book collection. She reiterated the Friends’ dedication to the library and preserving Venice’s reading culture.
Deborah Kostroun spoke about how Friends’ groups throughout Sarasota County support the libraries in their communities and advocate for services and collections to lift up and educate all. Friends Director Camille Cline, hired last fall following a successful Enhancements Campaign, introduced donors and bookstore volunteers before leading the group to the Friends Bookstore to cut the ribbon.
Former Bookstore Committee Chair June Lee Reninger, Kostroun, and Trammell, flanked by Friends Bookstore volunteers, cut the ribbon with scissors provided by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce. Guests were welcomed into the store by volunteers Kathy Shepherd, Judy Collins, Laura Hester, June Hauck, Frank Wright, and new Library Foundation of Sarasota County Board Member Vic Romano, husband of Friends VP Char Romano.
About the FriendsThe Friends of the Venice Public Library is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization with a mission to enhance its community through its library. In 1962, a group of Venice citizens, including author Walter Farley and his wife, Rosemary, formed the Friends to foster the establishment and long-range support of public library service in Venice. The Friends raised funds for construction, while the City of Venice provided the land and Sarasota County committed operating expenses.
The Venice Public Library opened in 1965. Since then, the Friends have supported the library as advocates and fundraisers, helping to fund expansions, capital improvements, equipment, furnishings, office materials, and educational programs for people of all ages. Today, the Friends’ mission is simple: Enhance our community through its library. For more information or to join the Friends, visit: venicefriends.org/membership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.