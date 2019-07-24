By ESTHER BIRD
Guest Writer
The Venice Friendship Center will host its annual luau from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Venice campus, located at 2350 Scenic Drive.
Al Pierce and the Let’s Do It Band will play music, and Betty Jean and the Keoki Hula Walea Dancers will perform at 2 p.m.
Event sponsors are: United Healthcare and the Windsor of Venice. Refreshments will be served and beverages available costing between $1 and $3. There will be raffles and lots of laughs. Wear your tropical outfit and join the fun.
Entry fee is just $3 for members, $8 for nonmembers, at the door.
The Venice Friendship Center is a 501©3 private non-profit organization that provides many valuable services to seniors in our community. We invite you to come and enjoy the fun at our luau.
For more information, call 941- 584-0052, Email ebird@friendshipcenters.org, visit friendshipcenters.org.
