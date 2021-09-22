SARASOTA — The New College Foundation has announced the 2021-2022 season of New Topics, a six-part lecture series showcasing regional and national speakers from a broad range of disciplines exploring topical issues.
The series runs October through April and will be presented via the Zoom platform for the first two events. A decision to hold the subsequent lectures in person will be made in December. Each lecture will be presented at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, and free for New College students, faculty, staff and alumni. Registration is required and can be made at: ncf.edu/new-topics
Registration also can be made by calling the New College events hotline at 941-487-4888. Reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance to allow for processing and receipt email for Zoom link. The series is sponsored, in part, by Sarasota Magazine and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
New Topics 2021-2022 speakers
Oct. 21 From Competitors to Bromance: Using Science to Understand Male Gorilla Social Behavior With Dr. Austin Leeds
Western lowland gorillas are familiar — we see them in zoos across the country, but we know very little about them in the wild. Particularly, we know almost nothing about how males form and maintain social relationships and bonds with other male gorillas. In this lecture, Dr. Leeds will discuss why male gorilla behavior is so fascinating while diving into two novel studies that have helped unravel the mysteries of male gorilla behavior and social relationships.
Dr. Leeds looks forward to sharing how we can use these findings to provide optimal welfare for gorillas in zoos and how this information improves our understanding of their natural history in the wild.
Dr. Austin Leeds earned his Ph.D. in biology from Case Western Reserve University where his research focused on the behavior and social dynamics of western lowland gorillas in zoos, particularly within all-male bachelor groups. While working towards his Ph.D., he was a research associate in the Conservation and Science Division of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, where he conducted animal behavior and welfare research across a variety of taxa and collaborated with NGOs in Rwanda and Uganda on conservation education and scientific capacity building projects. He is now a research manager for Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment overseeing research focused on animal behavior and welfare at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the Seas with Nemo and Friends.
Nov. 18 “The Waterkeeper: A Watershed Approach to Environmental Advocacy” With Justin Bloom
From its beginnings as a ragtag group of commercial fishermen and environmental advocates to its current alliance of over 350 groups connected throughout the globe by the fight to ensure that all communities have access to drinkable, fishable, and swimmable waters, the Waterkeeper movement has developed an effective model of community based environmental advocacy.
Justin Bloom will talk about the Waterkeeper Alliance’s history and some of its key successes while sharing his experiences as a lawyer and environmental advocate working to protect communities from pollution and over-development. He will also discuss some of the most pressing needs and challenges and share his thoughts about what is needed to protect waterways and the communities that rely on them.
Justin Bloom ’87 is the founder and the board vice-chair of the Sarasota-based Suncoast Waterkeeper. He is an attorney with significant experience developing and directing programs and projects for environmental groups in addition to decades of legal practice focusing on environmental issues. Bloom also serves on the board of Tampa Bay Waterkeeper and Waterkeepers Florida, which represents 14 Waterkeeper organizations throughout Florida.
Additionally, he serves on the board of the Florida West Coast Resource Conservation and Development Council and has been a member of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program’s Citizens Advisory Committee for nearly a decade, currently serving as chair. Bloom graduated from New College of Florida in 1991 with a BA Environmental Studies. He completed his law degree at Tulane University in 1996.
Bloom’s legal practice over the last 25 years has focused on public interest environmental law, as well as toxic tort and class action pharmaceutical plaintiff’s litigation. During that time, he has worked on staff with Hudson Riverkeeper as an investigator, staff attorney and project manager and Waterkeeper Alliance as a director. Bloom lives in Sarasota with his wife and two children.
Jan. 18 A Queer Zionism: Jessie Sampter and the Paradoxes of Jewish Nationalism With Sarah Imhoff
The young, unmarried Jessie Sampter embraced a Judaism her parents had rejected, bought a trousseau, drolly declared herself “married to Palestine,” and moved there in 1918. Jessie Sampter’s own life and body hardly matched typical Zionist ideals: while Zionism celebrated the strong and healthy body, Sampter spoke of herself as “crippled” from polio and plagued by sickness her whole life; while Zionism applauded reproductive (women’s) bodies, Sampter never married or bore children — in fact, she wrote of homoerotic longings and had same-sex relationships we would consider queer.
How did a queer, “crippled” woman become a leading voice of American Zionism, and why has history largely overlooked her?
Sarah Imhoff, author of “Masculinity and the Making of American Judaism,” is an associate professor in the Borns Jewish Studies Program and Religious Studies Department at Indiana University Bloomington.
Feb. 10 Rescuing the Planet: The Race We Can Win to Save a Million Species With Tony Hiss
The earth faces two environmental emergencies brought about by human actions. The reality of the climate crisis became inescapable for many people during the unprecedented wildfires, hurricanes, floods, and droughts in the summer of 2021. Though equally grave, the second crisis, the extinctions crisis — which threatens the lives of a million species of plants and animals — has remained more hidden and out of the headlines. Fortunately, there is some hopeful news: the extinctions crisis has a solution, and in 2022 the whole world will assemble to face this growing calamity.
“Half Earth” is the shorthand name for what needs to be done. The science is clear: most species can survive if at least half their original habitat is protected over the next 30 years, and so the goal is 50 x 50 — protect half the earth by 2050. In May 2022, 196 countries will meet in China to take the first big step: 30 x 30, 30% by 2030.
Tony Hiss’s beautifully illustrated talk, based on his book, Rescuing the Planet: Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth, published to excellent reviews in 2021, presents the problem, the solution, and his own further reasons for optimism. Traveling around North America from Canada to Mexico, from the Rockies to Florida, he met with extraordinary people and groups that, years before the China meeting, were already working tirelessly and inventively to save our continent’s beloved landscapes and iconic species. Hiss also shares information about the many ways anyone can join this movement.
Tony Hiss is the author of 15 books, including the award-winning “The Experience of Place.” He was a staff writer for “The New Yorker” magazine for 30 years, and a visiting scholar at New York University for 25 years. He lives in New York City with his wife, the writer Lois Metzger.
March 10 The Hollywood Sell: Entertainment Marketing in a Changing World With Smitty Smith and Jackson George
Join Smitty Smith ’70 and Jackson George ’95 as they discuss Hollywood and the evolution of entertainment marketing in our rapidly changing world. Smith, a movie industry veteran and CEO of the creative agency InSync Plus, and George, a creative advertising executive with Disney, will take you behind the scenes to understand how Hollywood develops movies and markets their product to the consumer.
With witty stories and insights, Smith and George, will also explore how Hollywood is changing and the influence of rapidly advancing technologies have on the marketing and distribution of movies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.