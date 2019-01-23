The Venice Golf and Country Club (VGCC) Foundation held a fashion show and luncheon on Jan. 16.
The event attracted a sellout crowd of over 180 people.
This show was the first fashion show to be sponsored by the VGCC Foundation and the chairwomen were delighted with the results. Over $6,000 was raised that will be used for grants to charitable organizations within the greater Venice area.
This Foundation, established in 2005, has awarded approximately $500,000 in grants to 62 local agencies.
The Foundation’s funding comes primarily from annual membership fees and “funraising” events, such as the annual golf outing and this fashion show.
Guests at this event enjoyed a chicken niçoise salad and strawberry shortcake prepared by Chef Jay Alfes and his talented culinary staff.
Fashions from Sandy’s Designer Clothing, 128 W. Venice Ave., were modeled by residents.
