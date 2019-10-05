SARASOTA — A fundraising and awareness event for drop out prevention is set for Oct. 29.
Sarasota Ballet is hosting its “Sarasota Ballet On Pointe evening,” for Dance – The Next Generation, a program that aims to helping at-risk school children.
The event begins at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
The night featuring speakers, performances and a class demonstration, according to Sarasota Ballet, along with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.
The evening is free but requires a reservation no later than by Wednesday, Oct. 23. Make reservations by calling 941-225-6519 or emailing events@sarasotaballet.org.
Dance – The Next Generation has been working with at-risk schoolchildren since its inception by The Sarasota Ballet founder Jean Weidner Goldstein in 1991.
“Designed to engage students who have been identified as being at risk of dropping out of school, DNG instills self-esteem and discipline through dance instruction and extracurricular support,” the ballet said in a news release. “The program is free of charge to the students’ families, with The Sarasota Ballet providing full scholarships, dance clothes and shoes to the students.”
DNG receives healthy snacks by All Faiths Food Bank and give students access to “mentor-supervised homework sessions in classrooms and computer labs.”
“DNG graduates have gone on to not only graduate high school, but also matriculate at many state and out-of-state colleges and universities, empowered by the confidence and life skills instilled by their 10 years in Dance – The Next Generation,” the news release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.