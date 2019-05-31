Co-Founder and President of Furniture Warehouse Mark Richmond died May 29, 2019.
The 63-year-old was born July 18, 1955, and died at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, currently the No. 1 heart hospital in the country, according to his wife, Stephany Richmond.
He had been in the hospital for 10 weeks recently – five at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and five at Cleveland Clinic. Richmond had dealt with a weakened cardiac system since he was initially diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease (cancer) in 1985 that was treated with radiation therapy.
“The radiation to the tumors in his chest saved his life but caused deterioration to a lot of the heart valves,” Stephany said. “He developed endocarditis, which doctors said prevented him from ever being a candidate for open heart surgery.”
All in the familyMark met Stephany when they were both working on business degrees at University of South Florida — Tampa. He earned a degree in marketing; she earned hers in accounting. They fell in love and married in 1977.
“We’ve been married 42 years,” the former Venetian said. Her maiden name is Sandler, who graduated from Venice High School, and she still owns the family cattle farm off of Albee Farm Road. They both knew how to focus on finding success through good business practices and balancing that with love of family and people.
Mark loved the business that allowed him to do much good. After college he worked as a sales representative for a furniture manufacturing company in Washington, D.C., where his late parents lived. She worked in accounting for Marriott Corp.
After a little over two years, Stephany wanted to return to Florida and the couple moved to Venice. He continued in sales for another manufacturing company based in Tennessee, but there was not a great footprint for that company here.
“His first paycheck was $39,” Stephany said.
The couple decided to start their own furniture sales company and bought an old metal building in north Sarasota in 1988 that had no air conditioning and no carpeting.
They named it Furniture Warehouse, because that’s what it was – a warehouse, with no a/c – and Mark said he couldn’t name it “Mark’s Fine Furniture,” according to son Morgan, who offered a little humor.
They built the business up and bought the building in Venice in 1990 along US 41 Bypass, which also had no a/c or carpeting initially. It was updated and is currently being rebuilt (it should open in July).
They also own Furniture Warehouses in south Sarasota (Phillippi Creek), Bradenton, Ellenton and Port Charlotte.
Over the course of his career, Mark won many awards and honors, all stemming from his focus on career success and love of people. He is president of their synagogue, Mount Sinai in Sarasota.
In 2013, he and Stephany won the USF “Fast 56 Award” for having the most successful alumni business in Florida.
In 2010, Richmond was named Florida Distinguished Retailer of the Year.
“He was always aware of what the customer wanted, which led to the successful part of the business,” Stephany said.
And when youngest son, Morgan, received his business degree from USF, he also gravitated to sales and marketing. Rather than allowing his son to work for another company to learn the furniture business, Mark wanted to be the one to teach him because he believed he could “do it (teach) better than anyone else could,” Stephany said.
“When Mark got sick in October, Morgan took over all sales and marketing without missing a beat.”
Stephany said Mark believed the focus on people and customer service was most important and became highly involved in the community.
Morgan’s fiancee earned her MBA from University of Florida, which Mark was so proud of he went all out to help Morgan find the “perfect diamond” for their engagement. Morgan said the efforts his dad made doing that were “unbelievable.”
“My father always wanted family there when he received awards or gave a speech,” Morgan said. “We were all very, very important to him.”
Landon, who is an artist with a gallery in Boston, said: “My father is the best example of a good man that I’ve ever seen. My brother feels the same. I want to aspire to be like him. He gives to food banks all the time, and he is driven, authentic, successful and humble. He is what you see is what you get, and that’s how I want to be.”
A memorial service for Mark Richmond will be at Temple Sinai, 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, Sunday, June 2, at 11 a.m.
