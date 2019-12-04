BOCA GRANDE — The Gasparilla Inn & Club hosts a January retreat where guests will enjoy an immersive experience that aligns their mind, body and spirit.
The Gasparilla Inn Wellness Experience will take place Jan. 27 to 29, in partnership with BB&R Wellness.
Doro Bush Koch and Tricia Reilly Koch from Bright, Bold and Real Wellness will facilitate the retreat for individuals looking to improve health and overall wellbeing
During the retreat, guests will enjoy specially designed fitness classes, cooking demonstrations, and presentations from expert speakers.
“This is wellness as it should be,” said Jon Reecher, the inn’s general manager. “We are excited that Doro and Tricia will be on property to provide guests with a holistic experience that helps them rethink their health and wellness and ultimately live their best lives.”
Doro Bush Koch is the daughter and sixth child of President George H.W. Bush. She and and Tricia Reilly Koch founded BB&R more than a decade and a half ago to share with others what they’ve learned about mindfulness and holistic living.
In addition to special retreats like The Gasparilla Inn Wellness Experience, BB&R produces meditation seminars, blogs, and podcasts, and has created nutrition programs and “citizen scientist” labs focused on health and wellness. Doro also speaks around the country on how mindfulness and breathing can positively impact our lives.
The cost for The Gasparilla Inn Wellness Experience is $850 per person and includes all sessions and classes, as well as use of The Inn’s bicycles, paddle boards, and kayaks. Room nights and meals are additional.
For more information and to view the full schedule, visit the-gasparilla-inn.com. To register, call 866-575-7535.
