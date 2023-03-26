Gentleman of Jazz horn section

Dennis Malec, left, on clarinet, Chris Smith on trumpet and Gordon Moore on slide trombone make up the horn section of Gentleman of Jazz performing March 15 at the Gazebo in downtown Venice.

 Photo by Tom O'Neill

VENICE — “‘The Venice’ looks best in the evening when its wide spreading trees are tingling with ‘electric oranges’ and the saxophone is making for ‘dolour,’ as we say in London, and the string pieces and the sable gentlemen picking them emit the plentitude of noises known as jazz.”

— Londoner Henry W. Fisher describes music performed at Hotel Venice (now The Pavilion of Venice downtown).


Drummer Lee Pelfrey

Drummer Lee Pelfrey with the Gentlemen of Jazz. He and Dave Matthews play alternate weeks with the band in Centennial Park in downtown Venice.
Dennis Malec playing the clarinet

Dennis Malec playing the clarinet with Gentlemen of Jazz March 15 in the Gazebo in Centennial Park in downtown Venice. Malec says the instrument hasn’t changed much. “The guys who used to play it 100 years ago were copied by subsequent contemporaries, right down to me.”
Bob Delfausse on the piano

In the foreground is Bob Delfausse on the piano. In the background is Lee Pelfrey on the drums. Both play with the Gentleman of Jazz on Wednesday afternoons in Centennial Park in downtown Venice.
Download PDF The Venice News front page
Front page of The Venice News on March 1, 1928 with an article and photo about Bohumir Kryl Playing Concerts in Venice. He was a famous conductor, who brought his band to Venice for an eight-day engagement.
Gordon Moore on slide trombone

Gordon Moore, on slide trombone, performs with Gentleman of Jazz March 15 at the Gazebo in downtown Venice. He said that a century ago there were many clubs across the country “that our kind of bands were playing in so there was a lot more opportunity to play this kind of stuff.”
Mike Maratea plays the upright bass

Mike Maratea plays the upright bass with Gentlemen of Jazz.
Download PDF BOHUMIR KRYL/ HIS SYMPHONIC BAND
Headline: World's Greatest Cornet Virtuoso Brings Band Here (referring to Venice) This is the full story that was teased from the front page of the March 1, 1928
