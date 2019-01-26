Venice MainStreet, Atlanta Braves Spring Training and the West Villages have teamed up to bring you the Braves on Miami (Ave) Block Party in Historic Downtown Venice.
On Feb. 9, from 5 to 10 p.m., West Miami Avenue will close for a block party Atlanta Braves style. While the Braves team will be away preparing for Spring Training, Braves Alumni will be in attendance for a meet and greet. Bring the family for a fun evening under the lights.
The City of Venice Mayor, John Holic, will throw the first pitch with a proclamation to the Atlanta Braves Spring Training Organization. The event emcees, Maverick and Lulu of 92.1 CTQ, will kick off the fun onstage and keep it going all night.
Two bands will play at the corner of West Miami Avenue and Nokomis Avenue. The Johnny Holiday Band, will be on stage from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Sugar and Spice Revue will headline from 8 to 10 p.m.
There will be fun, baseball-themed activities for the kids. Adults can visit the Braves bar for beverages for purchase, along with vending and non-alcoholic beverages from the Braves food truck.
Admission is free and parking is within walking distance. Lucky participants will receive a free event T-shirt donated by Gulf Breeze Apparel Co.
A special thank you goes to our sponsors: Budweiser, the Venice Gondolier Sun, Venice Sign Shop and Dockside Waterfront Grill. This event is sure to be a home run.
For more stats, find Venice MainStreet on Facebook or go to: VisitVenicefl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.