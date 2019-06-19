At the groundbreaking for the new Challenger Baseball Field of Dreams, County Commissioner Charlie Hines talked about the value of a community being measured by how it treats all its citizens.
In Venice recently two events recognized Challenger athletes and Loveland thespians.
This year the Loveland crew enjoyed leisurely time at the Applewood Lodge. They became Green Rangers. Father Time and Mother Nature each announced, “The world needs all the good that I can do.” Together with the volunteers the performers sang songs like “You are My Sunshine,” “The Time of My Life,” and the most popular number of the show, “The Chicken Dance.”
Three cheers to everyone involved for a fun and inspiring show.
A few days later Coach Rich Carroll, more than 200 members of the community, Challenger athletes and children from the Boys and Girls Club celebrated an eight-year awaited beginning of a baseball field and playground.
Students and athletes will use facilities designed for everyone, including those who need the help of wheelchairs, walkers and other accessories. It is a blessing to live in a community that gives every citizen a chance to shine.
Free Concert
This Friday at 2 p.m. stop by the Venice Performing Arts Center to enjoy the annual Venice Summer Music Camp Concert. There is no admission charge.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Steve Boone. At the Challenger groundbreaking, the Challenger crew gave Steve a shout out for the work he’s done with contracts and stacks of paperwork to get the Challenger program to almost playing ball on their Field of Dreams. Members of the Boys and Girls Club announced Steve’s work for them, too.
Steve grew up in Venice and is a VHS alum. He is often at games wearing his green. He makes sure the annual sports pass tickets are available and distributed. He is a member of the Venice Nokomis Rotary Club and former president. He works their annual Art Fest at the airport.
Steve always has time to support Venice fundraisers like the Rotary Futures Night. He enjoys his family, including his dad, who is at luncheons with the Boone crew. In addition to his love for Venice, Steve is one of the Venice Gators ever faithful to the University of Florida. Steve Boone is one of the men who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic @comcast.net.
