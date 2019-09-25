Years ago on a trip to Brazil I became hooked on guava juice. Whenever I see it at Publix, I fill my cart.
Little did I know that thanks to my friend Judi Gallagher, aka “Chef Judi,” I would be able to sample vanilla ice cream guava and guava empanadas.
Last Wednesday, with several other writers, I not only got to enjoy guava but a lot of Cuban and a few American specialties at a place I would never have found were it not for Judi — JR’s Old Packinghouse Cafe.
The occasion was the 20th anniversary of this unique place on Packinghouse Road, west of Interstate 75, north of Bahia Vista and east of Cattleman. Finding it is part of the fun.
While the restaurant/bar/music venue is 20 years old, the building appears to be many years older, with low ceilings that make it all the louder so those wearing hearing aids have an advantage — they can be turned down.
The music was great, with many different performers doing classic Stones music as well as country and more. But it was the food that would bring me back again, especially now that I survived finding my way there with the help of a friend and Google directions.
We sampled the housemade chicken empanadas; wings; Cuban sandwiches; basa (fish) Reubens; Cuban bowls containing picadillo Cuban beef; ropa vieja; shredded pork (yum); barbecued pork nachos; Boom-Boom Shrimp (breaded and deep fried); yellow rice; and black beans; plus the “Ultimate,” a blackened Ybor burger that is enormous.
Then there were “Mama’s favorites”: Paila Mia mojo and garlic breaded steak with chopped vine tomatoes, cilantro and onions, and fries. (I am one who really dislikes cilantro so it must have been used in a minor quantity because this too was tasty).
As for the Cuban sandwich, Chef Judi said it was named the fifth-best Cuban sandwich in the U.S. by USA Today.
Finally, we got to the ice cream with guava, the guava empanadas and fresh-made churros.
It was all good. Everything was made fresh from ingredients purchased that day. I think they made the guava filling fresh for the empanadas. It was that good.
Now that I know how to get there, I will return but I won’t sit so close to the bandstand. My hearing is too good and I can’t turn it down.
Make sure you use the driveway to the north of the building. Parking is there, with extra parking farther back at the rear of the lot.
My previous exposure to Cuban food was the 1905 salad at the Columbia Restaurant at St. Armands and at Ybor City, plus a cold Cuban sandwich that I have had in several Tampa-area places. I guess I have been leading a sheltered life and did not know what I was missing.
Thank you, Chef Judi and J.R. Garraus, owner of the Packinghouse, for a fun evening of food and entertainment. I shall return.
Friday night I was at Venice Theatre for the opening of “Born Yesterday.” Saturday night I was at The Players Centre for the Performing Arts in Sarasota for its current production of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat.” My reviews are in this section. Venice Theatre is 70 years old this year and The Players is 90.
For you historians, thank you for your comments about the story on Louella Albee. It was fun to write, with lots of help from books, Internet and our museum and archives’ folks.
Thanks to two readers I learned that the original Albee house still exists, although it is not in good repair.
My next goal is to write about Ann Everett Worthington, the wife of this city’s first mayor. She is from the Everett family, a prominent family in Cleveland and, unlike her husband, she did return to Venice a few years after they left along with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, circa 1928-29.
Information about the ‘30s and ‘40s in Venice is somewhat sketchy simply because there were so few people here in those years. Many likely were more worried about putting food on the table during the Great Depression and onset of World War II than to keep notes on then-current events. I have unearthed items from Cleveland, Ohio, archives about the family.
Venice is an important city and one of the best planned communities of the 1920s, not just in Florida but in the U.S. The more information we can compile on those days, the better. If you have family or other photos from those days, please share them with me here at the Venice Gondolier Sun and also with the Venice Museum & Archives.
We continue to be the top weekly paper in the state in our circulation category because of our readers who love this city as much as we do.
A drive through town; a visit to Venice Theatre, the symphony, the Art Center or a high school football game or swim meet would expose you to only a few of the many of the assets of this John Nolen-planned community.
For a different slant on the city, how about a Venice Haunted History Walking Tour? The next two will be Thursday, Sept. 26, and Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. The price is $15 per person for the one-hour tour and $10 additional to learn some special things about a special building in Venice.
Tours meet at the Gazebo in Blalock Park across from the Triangle Inn, 351 S. Nassau St. Tiffany and Ronni Fernandez will be your guides to this different look at Venice.
Be sure to call for reservations as tours are limited to 20 participants. Call 817-793-8433 or visit Facebook,com/VeniceFloridaTours or VeniceFloridaTours@yahoo.com. More tours will be added as the haunting season continues.
Boo!
