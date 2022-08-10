VENICE — Pat and Sal Corrao no longer live in the Venice area, but they’re still putting on the local golf tournament they started in 2016 to help fund childhood cancer research.
They lost their granddaughter, Cora Grinsel, to neuroblastoma, a cancer that begins in nerve tissue, in December 2014, at age 5.
When she was diagnosed at age 3, the cancer was already at stage IV, meaning it had spread.
Having watched what Cora went though fighting her condition, the Corraos knew they had to do something to provide children with better treatment options.
“We’ve seen how devastating the treatment can be in these kids,” Pat Corrao said.
Side effects can include cognitive decline, stunted growth and particularly in girls, sterility, she said.
Mortality from childhood cancers is down to one child in five, she said, but that’s still too many, and those who survive are left with “terrible things” to deal with.
Either way, their families are devastated, too.
“You can’t ever forget that,” Corrao said. “You’re never the same.”
The irony in funding childhood cancer research, she said, is that it would get more money if the disease affected more children.
So they started a golf tournament, now in its sixth year, to help. They’ve raised about $83,000 so far and hope to hit $100,000 with this year’s proceeds.
The money goes into Cora’s Giving Fund at Orlando Health Foundation, benefiting work at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
A speaker from the foundation will be the program at the luncheon that follows the tournament, Corrao said.
Though they’ve relocated to Minnesota to support their daughter, who’s raising an autistic son, they plan to keep the tournament going with the help of the community, she said.
They’ve got momentum going because they held the tournament even during the pandemic, she said.
Co-organizers Terese and Grant Duelge still live here and they all have fun putting the event on. Besides, she said, it’s so well established now that pulling it together is mostly a matter of making some phone calls.
Both sponsors and players sign on readily each year because they like the tournament and want to help the cause, Corrao said.
“How can you not be successful when you have these good people behind you?” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.