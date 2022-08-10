Cora Grinsel

Cora Grinsel, 5, died of neuroblastoma in December 2014. Her grandparents, Pat and Sal Corrao, are hosting their sixth annual golf tournament for Cora’s Giving Fund next month.

VENICE — Pat and Sal Corrao no longer live in the Venice area, but they’re still putting on the local golf tournament they started in 2016 to help fund childhood cancer research.


