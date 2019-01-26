Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast (BBBSSC) received $3,000 from the Wawa Foundation for its Decisions to Win, (DTW) program. The grant will provide program services for the youth served in Lee, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.
In DTW, an adult mentor from the community works one-to-one with a high school student in this focused, intensive course consisting of an 18-lesson workbook on personal decision-making. In 2017, 95 percent of seniors completing the DTW program graduated from high school.
Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation awarded a grant in the amount of $2,500 to BBBSSC for its Reading Bigs program in the Venice community. This grant is made as part of their 2018 Signature Project, N-VEST: Nutrition, Veterans, Education, and Shelter ... Investing in our Community.
Their Charitable Foundation is a Donor Advised Fund of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Its mission is to support and enhance the cumulative goodwill of the Venice Yacht Club membership to service the needs of our community focused on our grant categories of youth boating, veterans and active military, health and educational services, the environment and civic improvement projects.
The Reading Bigs program is designed to foster a love of literature and aid in the development of grade-level reading skills for elementary school children at risk of failing Florida’s standardized reading tests. Reading Bigs improves participants’ reading skills through a variety of reading activities that are specific to the child’s reading level and are monitored by Big Brothers Big Sisters and the child’s teacher to ensure progress.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received $3,000 from Heron Creek Community Foundation for its Gateways to Graduation program (GTG) for the youth served in North Port. GTG serves 8th-12th grade students who have been identified by school personnel as those at risk of not graduating or not being promoted to the next grade level. Volunteers provide weekly, one-to-one mentoring on each student’s school campus, helping the mentored youth to become academically motivated and to develop planning skills and goals.
Trustees for the Bank of America Client Foundation has awarded a grant in the amount of $20,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters Of The Sun Coast. This one-year grant was made in support of the Gateways to Graduation (GTG) and Big Futures programs in Sarasota County. GTG serves 8th-12th grade students who have been identified by school personnel as those at risk of not graduating or not being promoted to the next grade level. Volunteers provide weekly, one-to-one mentoring on each student’s school campus, helping the mentored youth to become academically motivated and to develop planning skills and goals.
The Big Futures program provides continued guidance to the 10th-12th grade youth it currently serves until they reach age 21, thereby placing them on a career pathway to sustainable independence. This professionally-supported mentoring bridge from high school through the early years of post-secondary education or a career provides much-needed guidance as clients navigate their new young adult responsibilities and choices.
The Libertore Fund for Children has awarded Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast a grant in the amount of $7,500 for its Reading Bigs program in Sarasota County, as described above.
For more information about BBBSSC, call 941-488-4009. To volunteer or donate, visit: bbbssun.org. Learn more at: Facebook.com, Twitter.com., or Instagram.com.
